Ryan Adams Chastised After Celebrating Johnny Depp's Win in Defamation Trial

The 'My Winding Wheel' singer, who has been accused of repeated sexual misconduct and emotional abuse by multiple women, is severely criticized after commenting on the actor's victory over Amber Heard.

Jun 3, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ryan Adams is being savaged for celebrating Johnny Depp's blockbuster court win over Amber Heard. The "My Winding Wheel" singer expressed his support for the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor by commenting on the latter's victory statement posted on social media.

The 47-year-old singer, who has been accused of repeated sexual misconduct and emotional abuse by women including ex-wife Mandy Moore and former girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers, praised the 58-year-old actor's win by using three emojis including a red heart emoji, hands raised emoji and a fire emoji.

It came after Depp said he was finally "at peace" on Wednesday, June 1 after a court awarded him $12 million in his bitter defamation case against Heard. The "Aquaman" actress got $2 million in compensatory damages as Depp's former attorney Adam Waldman called her abuse claims against her former husband "a hoax."

Adams was dropped by his record label and manager following sexual misconduct allegations included in an article published in The New York Times by several women.

Furious fans flooded social media with furious comments about Adams' backing for Depp. One raged online, "Oh get out of here. You had be no godd**n right to be here. You DID abused your poor exes. You were awful." Another fumed, "Yeah no bro... not the same. You still suck."

Yet another said, "This is a win for Johnny not you," while others seethed, "Don't jump on his victory. You're an actual abuser, gtfo" and "You are the last person to say anything when it comes to relationship issues!"

Bridgers, who dated Adams in 2014, said Adams was emotionally abusive towards her and "demanded" phone sex when they were in public. The singer, who is now dating "Normal People" actor Paul Mescal, also alleged the singer would threaten to take his life if she didn't reply to his messages and said he was naked when she went to his hotel room to give him something.

Adams' ex-wife Moore, who married Adams in 2009 before their divorce in 2016, said, "His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time - my entire mid-to-late 20s."

Another woman named only as "Ava" came forward saying Adams had phone sex with her. She also allegedly they had Skype calls where he exposed himself and provided thousands of alleged text messages from Adams she received from him when she was a minor. Other women have also come out against Adams.

Adams took to social media after the article was published to say, "I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period."

"As someone who has always tried to spread joy through my music and my life, hearing that some people believe I caused them pain saddens me greatly," he continued. "I am resolved to work to be the best man I can be. And I wish everyone compassion, understanding and healing."

Adams posted a video of a deer eating leaves in a forest on Thursday, June 2 with a message that included lines from a "Serenity Prayer" that read, "God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference."