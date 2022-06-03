Bella Thorne and Fiance Benjamin Mascolo Call Off Engagement

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo have called it quits. The "Shake It Up" alum and her fiance called off their one-year engagement with Benjamin seemingly confirming the news with a statement.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, June 2, the Italian singer talked about meeting "the most beautiful human being." He added, "That day my life changed forever, and I'm deeply grateful for every single moment we shared together since. It's been a truly humbling experience to grow with her on my side."

"Through this person I have learned what unconditional love means, something only my parents blessed me with growing up and I'd not been able to fully open up to again and accept in my adult life before meeting her," he continued. "I remember one of the first things she told me when we started dating, something so simple but profound it rewired the inside of my brain and soul."

He shared, "Only God know how many hearts I've broken and how many people I've hurt selfishly following my ego, of all the things I could and should do better, and of that I take full responsibility, for all my sins and mistakes - but I know now it was all part of a bigger plan that guided to where I am today."

"I am now ready for a new chapter of my life and have complete faith in what is meant to be, I choose the path of truth above all," he wrote.

While noting that falling "in love is the most beautiful gift we can experience in life," Benjamin said, "Relationships are born and die, just like people, it's the natural cycle of life and I fully accept it." He concluded, "It was meant to be and it was beautiful. I only wish the best for this persona and I will always be there for her."

Bella and Benjamin got engaged in March 2021 after the latter popped the question with a massive pear-shaped diamond ring. Announcing the exciting news, Benjamin said in a video, "Yay! We're getting married. Celebration in Italy and America both." Bella replied, "Yes. I love you so much. Now give me a kiss."