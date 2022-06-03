The Wanted Cancel Newcastle Performance Following Tom Parker's Death: We Need 'More Time'

Instagram Music

The 'Glad You Came' hitmakers are set to perform at the Ladies Day event at Newcastle Racecourse on July 23 but they call it off after Tom tragically passed away due to brain tumor.

AceShowbiz - The Wanted are still mourning the sudden passing of Tom Parker. The boy band have canceled their first gig in Newcastle since their member's death, noting that they still need "more time."

Tom tragically died aged 33 on March 30, 17 months after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.

The "Glad You Came" hitmakers were due to perform at the Ladies Day event at Newcastle Racecourse on July 23, but they've shelved the performance as they are still coming to terms with the devastating loss of their friend. In a social media statement, Max George, Nathan Sykes, Jay McGuiness and Siva Kaneswaran said, "After some reflection, and with a heavy heart, we can confirm that we will no longer be performing at the Live After Racing event scheduled to take place at Newcastle Racecourse on 23rd July."

"It is just over 2 months since we lost Tom and as much as we love performing live, it is just far too soon for us to even think about being on stage again as The Wanted," continued the statement. "We are all still processing the events of the last few months and need to take this time out for reflection. We are so sorry to let anyone down and thank you for your understanding and support. We will see you all soon x."

Earlier this week, Max admitted he still texts his late bandmate two months after his death. Speaking on "This Morning", he said, "I'm still trying to process it (Tom's death). I still text him actually. If I get pictures or stuff that fans have made with him in it or they send a nice message to Tom, I'll WhatsApp it to him. I just find a bit of comfort in that. The worst bit is when I'm not doing it and I do it accidentally. Sometimes I go to do it and I'm like, 'Oh no.' "