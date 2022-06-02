 
 

Johnny Depp Spotted in Newcastle Pub With Sam Fender After Winning Amber Heard Defamation Case

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor is seen enjoying fish and chips and a pint with his musician pal at The Bridge Tavern after scoring victory in defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife.

  • Jun 2, 2022

AceShowbiz - Johnny Depp has something to celebrate. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star celebrated winning his multi-million defamation case against Amber Heard with fish and chips and a pint with musician Sam Fender at a boozer in Newcastle on Wednesday night, June 1.

Photographs and video footage of the Hollywood star at The Bridge Tavern on the Quayside in Newcastle circulated on social media, with Geordie Sam, 28, sharing a snap with the "Black Mass" actor and Jeff Beck, who he has been performing with on his tour across the U.K. since the trial ended last week.

Janine Latchford, general manager of The Bridge Tavern, told Chronicle Live, "Johnny came in first, he was with some friends but he was quite cool. He didn't want anyone to see who he was." Janine added, "We gave him a private space and he was the loveliest man I have ever seen in my life. My assistant is heavily pregnant and he was telling her how beautiful being a parent was. He was really down to earth, he was lovely."

"He was incredible. He gave me a hug and I told him that I loved him pretty much as soon as I saw him!" Janine added. "He loved the art work and he was asking questions about the Tyne Bridge. He said he'd never been to Newcastle before. He was having fish and chips, he said the food was amazing."

Depp and Beck are due to perform at The Sage in Gateshead on Thursday night, June 2.

Heard was found by a jury in Fairfax, Virginia, to have defamed her ex-husband with an article in which she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse. Depp received $15 million in damages, while Heard received $2 million in compensatory damages after she countersued for $100 million.

Johnny, who has Lily-Rose, 22, and Jack, 20 with former partner Vanessa Paradis, admitted that his life had been "forever changed" by the case.

He said, "Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me, were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye. False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career."

Meanwhile, Heard, 36, who was married to Depp, 58, from 2015 until 2017, admitted she was "heartbroken" as she thinks the verdict will be a "setback" to women's rights. Alafair Hall, a spokesperson for the "Aquaman" actress, has since confirmed her intention to appeal the verdict to the The New York Times newspaper.

