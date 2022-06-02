 
 

Rapper Desiigner Calls Cop 'Racist B***h' in Intense Screaming Match at Gas Station

Rapper Desiigner Calls Cop 'Racist B***h' in Intense Screaming Match at Gas Station
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Panda' spitter gets into a heated exchange with cops in Los Angeles after he's pulled over because of his tinted windows and an absence of license plates.

  • Jun 2, 2022

AceShowbiz - Desiigner has had a not-so-friendly run-in with police. The rapper, born Sidney Royel Selby III, has been involved in a heated exchange with cops after he was pulled over in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 1.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Desiigner was pulled over because of his vehicle's tinted windows and an absence of license plates. The "Panda" rapper got out of his car and approached the motor cop who pulled him over.

In a video obtained by the site, Desiigner was surrounded by officers at a gas station. He was reportedly ticked off when one of the officers had his pepper spray pulled, letting them know he's not a threat.

"Get you pepper spray back in your bag. I'm not a threat. Back the f**k up," the 25-year-old star was heard shouting in the video. He also called the officer a "racist b***h." He appeared to be holding his phone out during the tense exchange.

  See also...

As the verbal back-and-forth continued, Desiigner seemed to shrug off the officer's threat to take his vehicle. "I got money all f*****g day," he fired back. Noticing a bystander who was recording the interaction, he appeared to play his celebrity card as asking, "You know who I am right? Desiigner. Panda," in reference to his hit 2016 song.

In another clip taken from a different angle, Desiigner looked calmer as he was approached by another onlooker who was worried about him. "You alright, bro?" the person asked the New York City native, who replied, "Yeah, bro. Thank you." The man left after he made sure that Desiigner was "okay."

According to TMZ, the situation got under control after backup arrived and the additional officers spoke to Desiigner, diffusing the situation. Desiigner eventually signed his ticket and everyone left without further issue.

You can share this post!

Charlie Puth Regrets Losing His Virginity to a Fan at 21

Related Posts
Desiigner Ridiculed for Claiming Coronavirus Is 'Gone'

Desiigner Ridiculed for Claiming Coronavirus Is 'Gone'

Desiigner Falls on James Harden During Stage Mishap at Las Vegas Gig

Desiigner Falls on James Harden During Stage Mishap at Las Vegas Gig

Desiigner Tried to Smack Taunting Concertgoer in Denmark

Desiigner Tried to Smack Taunting Concertgoer in Denmark

Desiigner Cries Victim of Racism Following Flight Ejection

Desiigner Cries Victim of Racism Following Flight Ejection

Most Read
Wack 100 Posts Gruesome Clip of Blueface's Sister and Hubby After the Fight, Says She's Mentally Ill
Celebrity

Wack 100 Posts Gruesome Clip of Blueface's Sister and Hubby After the Fight, Says She's Mentally Ill

Ray Liotta's Family Hires Private Jet to Fly His Body Home From Dominican Republic

Ray Liotta's Family Hires Private Jet to Fly His Body Home From Dominican Republic

Pic of Jeff Gladney's Wrecked Car After Fatal Crash Surfaces, Second Victim Is Revealed as His GF

Pic of Jeff Gladney's Wrecked Car After Fatal Crash Surfaces, Second Victim Is Revealed as His GF

Lisa Rinna Called Out After Leaking Phone Number of a Man Who Threatens to 'Expose' Her

Lisa Rinna Called Out After Leaking Phone Number of a Man Who Threatens to 'Expose' Her

Madonna Spotted Watching Gervonta Davis' Fight With Tory Lanez After Accusing Him of Plagiarism

Madonna Spotted Watching Gervonta Davis' Fight With Tory Lanez After Accusing Him of Plagiarism

David Beckham Branded Hypocrite for Supporting Gay Footballer While Being Qatar World Cup Face

David Beckham Branded Hypocrite for Supporting Gay Footballer While Being Qatar World Cup Face

Remy Ma Gets Risque in New Birthday Post

Remy Ma Gets Risque in New Birthday Post

Madonna Gets Bashed for Wearing Black Lace Balaclava in Night Out Video

Madonna Gets Bashed for Wearing Black Lace Balaclava in Night Out Video

D.L. Hughley Calls Cap on Mo'Nique's Claims Over Their Contract Dispute

D.L. Hughley Calls Cap on Mo'Nique's Claims Over Their Contract Dispute

Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose Beams in First Pics Since Dad's Defamation Trial Began

Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose Beams in First Pics Since Dad's Defamation Trial Began

Julia Fox Likened to Jeffree Star After Debuting Shocking Makeover

Julia Fox Likened to Jeffree Star After Debuting Shocking Makeover

Johnny Depp Parties With Ex Kate Moss at London Concert While Awaiting Verdict in Defamation Trial

Johnny Depp Parties With Ex Kate Moss at London Concert While Awaiting Verdict in Defamation Trial

Cardi B Treats Offset to Sensual Pole Dance During Extravagant Cabo Getaway

Cardi B Treats Offset to Sensual Pole Dance During Extravagant Cabo Getaway