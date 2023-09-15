 

Desiigner Ordered to Register as Sex Offender Months After Exposing Himself on Plane

While he manages to avoid jail time after pleading guilty to indecent exposure, the 'Panda' hitmaker receives two years of probation and several other conditions.

AceShowbiz - Desiigner has been ordered to register as a sex offender. The court order came nearly five months after the "Panda" hitmaker exposed himself on an airplane.

TMZ Hip Hop additionally reported that the 26-year-old received two years of probation and several other conditions as he avoided jail time. He must undergo psychiatric evaluation and drug testing.

Desiigner, whose real name is Sidney Royel Selby III, has also been instructed to perform 120 hours of community service. Furthermore, the emcee has been banned from owning guns.

Desiigner pleaded guilty to indecent exposure after he masturbated on a flight back to the United States from Thailand and Tokyo trips. He was scolded by a flight attendant and later questioned by cops upon landing in Minneapolis on April 17.

As for what led to the incident, TMZ reports that Desiigner got ill while he was on his trip and was prescribed meds, which likely caused some sort of chemical imbalance. The hip-hop artist has since admitted that he's not okay and vowed to seek help.

"For the past few months i have not been ok, and i have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on," he said in a statement issued via his Instagram Story. "While overseas for a concert i performed at, i had to be admitted in to a hospital, i was not thinking clearly."

"They gave me meds, and i had to hop on a plane home," the singer/songwriter continued, before admitting, "I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the states, and am admitting my self in a facility to help me."

The New York Native also announced a break from any professional activities. "I will be cancelling all shows and any obligations until further notice," he stated. "Mental health is real guys, please pray for me. If your not feeling like yourself please get help."

