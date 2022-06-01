Halsey Will Release New Single 'So Good' in June After She Disses Capitol Music

Instagram Music

Prior to this, the 'Without Me' hitmaker accused her record label, Capitol Music, of not allowing her to release her new music until they can orchestrated a 'fake a viral moment' on TikTok.

Jun 1, 2022

AceShowbiz - Halsey's new single "So Good" will be released on June 9. The "Without Me" hitmaker will drop the new song after they accused her record label of holding it until "they can fake a viral moment" on TikTok.

"@halsey we love you and are here to support you," the 27-year-old pop star's label Capitol Music posted a statement on Twitter. "We are committing to a release of 'So Good' on June 9th, 2022."

The label, which boasts Katy Perry, Aitch, Lewis Capaldi and Sir Paul McCartney on their books, outlined their intention to "continue to have these critical conversations." Its statement read, "We are an artist first company that encourages open dialogue."

"We have nothing but a desire to help each one of our artists succeed, and hope that we can continue to have these critical conversations," the label continued stressing.

This move came after the "Closer" hitmaker, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, accused them of not allowing the song to be made available until they orchestrated a "fake viral moment on TikTok." They captioned post on the video-sharing app, "Everything is marketing." In the video, they said, "I just wanna release music man. I deserve better tbh."

After the news of the release date, the Grammy nominee admitted they "didn't expect so much conversation," while celebrating with their month-son Ender, whose father is their partner Alev Aydin.

Halsey wrote on Twitter, "I didn't expect so much conversation about this record." They added, "All I know is that I wanted you guys to hear it and now you can. So Good, song on June 9th and video the next day. Endy gave my flowers."