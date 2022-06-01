Report: Mama June and BF Justin Stroud Get Married Following Whirlwind Romance

Instagram Celebrity

The loved-up couple, who sparked engagement rumors in March after they were spotted shopping for rings, ties the knot during a courthouse ceremony in Georgia after dating for less than a year.

AceShowbiz - June Shannon a.k.a. Mama June is now a married woman. According to a new report, the "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" star tied the knot with boyfriend Justin Stroud after dating him for less than a year.

It's said that the couple, who sparked engagement rumors in March after they were spotted shopping for rings at an Alabama jewelry store, exchanged vows during a courthouse ceremony in Georgia on March 23. A deputy for the Wilkinson County court office confirms the news to E! News.

Mama June has yet to address the marriage report.

The 42-year-old star previously gushed over her tattoo artist boyfriend, who helped her through tough times. "I met Justin a year ago. He had no idea what I was going through," she shared back in May.

"He was texting me, 'Hey, how you doing? I was thinking about you today. Hopefully, you have an amazing day,' " the "Mama June: Road to Redemption" star went on to say. "And those small little text messages when you're going through some trauma in your life, you don't realize how much it is."

Mama June additionally shared that she's "in a so much better place" now following her split from ex Geno Doak. The two made headlines in 2019 when they were arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. After they pleaded not guilty to the charges seven months after their arrest, Mama June was sentenced to 100 hours of community service.

When she appeared in an episode of E!'s "For Real: The Story of Reality TV" back in April 2021, Mama June got candid about how addiction played a part in her relationship with Geno. "I believe that during our addiction, both of us had what I call our 'crazy state of mind' and sometimes you got to love people through their addiction," she explained, calling herself a "recovering addict."

She added, "I know I had a problem, but it's hard for me to say I'm still an addict because I'm not doing those things anymore."