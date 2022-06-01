Dwayne Johnson Has Sweet Response to Fan Who Life-Size Cutout of Him to Prom

Instagram Celebrity

The former professional wrestler takes to his Instagram account to show appreciation to a high school student named Mel for taking a cutout of him to prom.

AceShowbiz - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been known for being one of the nicest celebrities in Hollywood. Upon learning that a fan took a life-size cutout of him to prom, the "Red Notice" actor took to social media to give a sweet response to her.

Making use of Instagram on Monday, May 30, the former professional wrestler reposted some photos of a high school student named Mel posing next to his cutout. In the snaps, the two were seen wearing coordinating pink outfits.

In her original message, the 18-year-old wrote, "Thank you @therock for taking me to prom. I had so much fun. Best date a person could ask for." In his caption, the "Black Adam" leading man penned, "It was absolutely my honor @smilesweetsraccoon and you were the best prom date EVER!! Great to meet your family and friends too! Ps, I'm super happy you posted! Have the best summer! DJ."

The Rock loves to make his fans happy. Last November, he surprised Navy veteran Oscar Rodriguez with his personal custom truck because he was moved by his story. At that time, he unleashed a video of him going to the screening of his movie before giving a shot-out to Oscar before inviting him to come forward.

"Your story really moved me because I hear that you're a personal trainer, you're always keeping it positive and motivational and optimistic," The Rock gushed. Stunned by the actor's surprise appearance, Oscar marveled, "I'm just speechless. I'm so glad to meet you, I feel so encouraged right now, so uplifted. I'm encouraged by your motivation."

The two men later exited the theater before the former professional wrestler gave a small card inside his black truck. Oscar read the note, which stated, "Thank you for your service brother. Enjoy your new truck." He then screamed and cried in excitement.