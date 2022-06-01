'90 Day Fiance' Alum Deavan Clegg 'Devastated' Upon Learning of Son's Leukemia Diagnosis

Instagram Celebrity

The former '90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' star, who shares 3-year-old Taeyang with ex Jihoon Lee, reveals that she 'will create some kind of support fundraiser t-shirt' to support her son's medical bills.

Jun 1, 2022

AceShowbiz - Deavan Clegg found it hard to accept the fact that her son has been diagnosed with blood cancer. When revealing Taeyang's leukemia diagnosis, the "90 Day Fiance: The Other Way" alum said she was left "devastated" upon learning of the news.

On Tuesday, May 31, the reality star unleashed some photos of her toddler on Instagram. She began her caption, "I have vowed to always be 100% transparent with you guys and I am choosing to share the most vulnerable and saddest point of my life right now in hopes it can help give anyone else dealing with a similar situation some strength."

"I'm overcome with so much emotion and devastation to announce that my beloved son Taeyang who just celebrated his third birthday last month was just diagnosed with childhood cancer, b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia just a few days ago," she added. "He has already undergone multiple procedures and started chemotherapy treatment just two days ago."

Clegg, who shares the 3-year-old with ex Jihoon Lee, went on lamenting, "This is every parents absolute worst nightmare and I'm trying hard to stay strong for Taeyang, Drascilla and my baby in my tummy. Taeyang will need around the clock hospital care and this will be a long two year process that has a high success rate of full recovery in five years. I'm still processing all of this and asking for prayers, please."

"If anyone would like to donate to assist with his medical care, I would be forever grateful as this nightmare has been completely unexpected. The link to donate is in my bio," she continued. "I will also create some kind of support fundraiser t-shirt this week too just still trying to wrap my head around all of this."

"Also if anyone knows of any childhood cancer support groups and resources please tag them below. I'm so beside myself right now and my heart is broken. Thank you friends and supporters for your prayers, healing vibes and strength. #leukemia #childhoodcancer #prayersfortaeyang #westandwithtaeyang #teamtaeyang," the reality star concluded her lengthy post.