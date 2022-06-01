 
 

Cardi B Jokes She'll End Up Looking Like 'Those Alien Cats' After Getting Laser Hair Removal

Making use of social media, the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker explains why she decided to go through with the procedure, noting that she did it in an effort to avoid bumps caused by shaving.

AceShowbiz - Cardi B wants to get silky smooth skin. The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker revealed on her social media account that she has had laser removal hair surgery and joked that she'll end up looking like "those alien cats."

The 29-year-old rap star donned a pair of yellow safety glasses and a skull cap as she prepared to undergo the treatment to remove hair from intimate parts of her body and joked that she would end up looking like a bald "alien cat." She said in an Instagram Story, "I'm going to be like one of those alien cats that don't got no hair!"

However, the "WAP" hitmaker went on to explain that she had decided to go through with the procedure in an effort to avoid bumps brought on by shaving and explained to her 137 million followers why they should do the same if they want "soft" skin. Speaking in the video, she added, "A lot of y'all be getting razor bumps [or] ingrown hairs, [and] we get a little dark down there or in our underarms!"

Back in 2019, the Grammy Award winning star, who has three-year-old Kulture and eight-month-old Wave with fellow rapper and long term partner Offset, took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself at a spa in New York undergoing the same procedure. At the time, she said, "[Getting] my f**king vagina lasered. I'm not going out hairy, I'm not shaving p***y nothing."

The following year, Cardi took to Instagram once again to share that she was trying a much cheaper alternative of hair removal in the form of depilatory cream. Holding a bottle of Veet, she said, "Guys, wish me f**kin' luck. Hope I don't burn my p***y off!" before following up her video with another post that read, "Ok it got me smooth."

