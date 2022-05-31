 
 

Skinnyfromthe9 Extorted After He Punches Fan Over Snitching Question

The Somerville rapper is caught on camera throwing a punch in the young fan's face after the fan suddenly asks him a question about snitching during an encounter at an amusement park.

  May 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Skinnyfromthe9 couldn't seem to get away from his latest outburst. The 26-year-old rapper, born David Alex Villegas, has been extorted after he was caught on camera punching a fan over a question about snitching.

In a video that surfaced via social media on Sunday, May 29, Skinnyfromthe9 was approached by the young fan at what looks like an amusement park. Things were friendly at the beginning, with the Florida-born star offering to take a picture with the fan.

When Skinnyfromthe9 was getting ready for a quick snap with the fan, the young man asked him a bizarre question. "Skinnyfromthe9! Oh my goodness!" the fan exclaimed. "Yo! I got an important question to ask too… can I ask a question? When did you snitch on someone?"

Seemingly feeling a sudden burst of anger, Skinnyfromthe9 threw a quick punch in the man's face and almost knocked his eyeglasses off. The fan walked away from the incident laughing as he said to the camera, "He f**king punched me."

But the fan wasn't going to let it slide. The young man has since slid into Skinnyfromthe9's DM and asked the "Love Blast" emcee to pay him or else he'll press charges. "Yo Skinny, Realizing u threw the first punch and everything my guy I can really make a bag off u," he wrote in a screenshot of the DM.

"Not gonna be going to [the] law if u pay a lil price[.] Talk to me, bro. Yk u don't want cops involved ur career and buzz ain't the same as it was that money is super tighter than it was we can negotiate fr," he threatened the rapper. "So gang u want to gimme that bag or no. I WANT THATBBREAD Cashapp or. We gon press them charges. LMFAOOOOOO MANNNN THIS IS GOATED. SLIDE THA BREADDDDD."

"Yes Skinnyfromthe9, you heard?" he said in a video, before mentioning $20,000 as his price. "I'm 'bout to get rich off you're a**, you heard? You heard? Give me 20 bands. 20 bands! I want 20 bands!"

Skinnyfromthe9 was accused of snitching on friends years ago, with footage surfacing of him speaking to the police. He addressed the allegation in an interview with Say Cheese in 2019. "Five or six years ago, I was friends with a group of people from Jersey, people I grew up with," he said. "They were like my best friends, you could say. One of them set a house on fire, and then he got caught, he got arrested or whatever."

Denying the snitching allegation, he continued explaining, "And then he gave a statement to the police and basically told on everybody, everybody that was involved. It was like 10 people. But what really stuck out to the whole situation was he tried to blame the s**t on me, and I wasn't even there. I had no involvement whatsoever."

