 
 

Johnny Depp Seemingly Won't Be in Court for Defamation Trial Verdict as He Joins Jeff Beck on Stage

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' makes a second surprise appearance at the Royal Albert Hall in London after playing guitar alongside the musician one day earlier.

  • May 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Johnny Depp seemingly confirms that he won't be in court when Amber Heard defamation trial verdict is read. The "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest" actor has performed on stage again with Jeff Beck again, fueling speculations that he'll miss the verdict of his $100 million defamation case against his ex-wife.

The "Ed Wood" actor made a second surprise appearance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday night, May 30 after playing guitar alongside the musician on Sunday, May 29. It is also fuelling speculation he will choose to tour with Beck instead of going back to court in the U.S.

Jurors in Depp's case against Heard, 36, will return to Fairfax Courthouse, Virgina on Tuesday, May 31 to continue deliberations in their feud, with a verdict expected as early as Tuesday afternoon.

Depp appeared to hint at his emotions by playing John Lennon's "Isolation" with Beck in Sheffield City Hall on Sunday. It contains the lines, "People say we got it made/ Don't they know we're so afraid/ Isolation."

Depp played seven songs with Beck in London on Monday including Jimi Hendrix's "Little Wing", Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On", The Beatles' "A Day in the Life", as well as Lennon's "Isolation", a cover of which the pair have released.

  See also...

Some of Beck's fans said the actor's presence ruined the gig. Austin Delord told Daily Mail, "Too much Johnny Depp, we did not come here to see him. Bit of a publicity stunt, he did not bring much to the party, but he took away so much from Beck."

Francesca Cox, 23, added, "It was cool, unexpected. I preferred what was before." Others were glad to see the star of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory", shouting during the gig, "I love you, Johnny!"

Seconds before he came onstage, Beck, 77, said, "We first met when he knocked on my dressing room door five years ago. We've been trying to keep it a secret but, well, here he is."

Scores of fans waited outside the back entrance of the venue hoping to meet Depp afterwards. Depp, 58, who plays guitar in the Hollywood Vampires alongside Alice Cooper, 74, and Aerosmith's Joe Perry, 71, regularly recorded with Beck during lockdown.

The jury in his case against Heard is deliberating on six weeks' worth of evidence that has included tales of how the "Aquaman" actress defecated in the actor's bed as a "joke" and the sharing of texts from Depp that said he wanted to have sex with her burned corpse.

Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she penned for The Washington Post where she described herself as a "a public figure representing domestic abuse." Depp was not named but insists it falsely implies that he is a domestic abuser, which he denies. He is suing for $50 million, while Heard is countersuing for $100 million.

