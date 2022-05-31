 
 

Una Healy Embraces Single Life After Alleged Split From Police Officer Boyfriend

The Saturdays singer is reported to start dating a Dublin-based police officer at the end of 2021 after her relationship with sportsman David Breen came to an end in 2020.

  • May 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Una Healy has reportedly split from her police officer boyfriend. Said to be back on the market, The Saturdays singer was reportedly not "twiddling her thumbs" over being single.

"She isn't dwelling on it. She's feeling great and embracing the single life," a source told The Sun. "Una is busy with work and has her two kids to look after so it's not like she's twiddling her thumbs."

The 40-year-old singer started dating the Dublin-based police officer at the end of 2021 and kept his identity secret. The relationship between the two developed after her romance with sportsman David Breen, 36, ended around February 2020. She said she felt she entered the relationship too soon after her marriage ended.

The "What About Us" singer, who shares two children with rugby player ex-husband Ben Foden, was said to have been introduced to the police officer by mutual friends and travelled the distance to Dublin to keep the relationship going.

Una, who lives in Thurles, Co Tipperary, divorced Foden in 2018 and dated hurler David Breen for a year and a half before they split in early 2020. Her return to Ireland that year came after 13 years in England. In 2021, she told The Sun about how she had turned to dating apps.

"I know a couple of people who have been on the apps and they've been messaged and told me, 'A catfish is on, pretending to be you', and it's like, 'That is me.' There's a danger of that," she said. "People just don't believe you might be on there."

"I wouldn't say I wouldn't date a celebrity or someone in a normal job, or whatever normal is. What I do is normal for me," she added. "As long as they're a nice person, that's all I'm looking for - a decent, kind, caring and hardworking person. It doesn't matter what they do."

