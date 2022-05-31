 
 

Pic of Jeff Gladney's Wrecked Car After Fatal Crash Surfaces, Second Victim Is Revealed as His GF

According to a report, the woman who was with the Arizona Cardinals cornerback during the fiery car accident on Memorial Day was none other than his girlfriend Mercedes.

  • May 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - New details have surfaced in the wake of a fatal car crash that involved NFL star Jeff Gladney. After it's reported that the young athlete was among two people killed in the accident, now the identity of the second victim has been revealed.

According to a report, Jeff was with his girlfriend Mercedes during the fatal car crash on Memorial Day, May 30. The NFL star's girlfriend Mercedes was also killed in the accident, so Gossip of the City claims.

The outlet also obtained a picture that was allegedly taken in the aftermath of the accident. In the image, a white car, possibly belonging to the late Arizona Cardinals cornerback, is seen completely wrecked with some firefighters surrounding it. The outlet additionally reports that when first responders arrived, they found a white Mercedes on fire.

According to a news release from the Dallas County Sheriff's Department, the accident took place on early Monday morning at around 2:30 A.M. and involved two vehicles. A preliminary investigation found that a white vehicle was speeding and clipped a second vehicle from behind.

The white vehicle then lost control and hit a freeway pier beam, killing the man and woman inside. The second vehicle was also occupied by a man and woman, who were not injured. The authorities did not immediately release the identity of the female victim.

The tragic news was confirmed by Gladney's agent Brian Overstreet, who said in a statement to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, "We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time." The Cardinals organization also issued a statement addressing the tragic news. "We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney's passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss," it read.

