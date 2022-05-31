Kevin Spacey Facing Extradition to Britain Over Sexual Assault Charges

WENN Celebrity

The former 'House of Cards' actor has landed in hot water over incidents that allegedly took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, as well as in Gloucestershire in April 2013.

AceShowbiz - Kevin Spacey is facing being extradited to Britain over four sexual assault charges. After the former "House of Cards" actor was charged with the alleged sex offenses in late May, British authorities are reported to be seeking his return from the United States to the United Kingdom.

Spacey's sexual assault incidents involve three men, who are now in their thirties and forties, and allegedly took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and in Gloucestershire in April 2013. The Crown Prosecution Service further said the 62-year-old actor has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Nick Vamos, the former head of extradition at the CPS, said U.S. Department of Justice officials would study papers sent from the U.K. They would have to be satisfied there was "probable cause" the offenses may have been committed and if so police officers would be instructed to locate and detain Spacey.

Vamos told The Guardian, "They will be under an obligation to arrest him. The U.S. Department of Justice will task U.S. marshals to find Mr. Spacey and take him to a federal court. He always had the option of surrendering and not contesting extradition."

Vamos added Spacey could be extradited in weeks if he does not contest the move, and months if he does resist. A special unit of the Home Office, the international criminality directorate, would act on behalf of police authorities and prosecutors.

Spacey cannot be formally be charged until he returns to Britain. The charges follows a review of evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police from its previous investigation into sexual assault claims against "The Usual Suspects" actor, which started in 2017. The actor has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS special crime division, said the service had "Authorized criminal charges" against the Hollywood veteran, who was artistic director of the Old Vic theatre in London from 2004 to 2015.

Spacey's new film "Peter Five Eight" is his first leading role in five years and was screened at the Cannes Film Festival earlier in May. Producers of the drama have defended the actor against the charges when they were announced on Thursday, May 26.

"While it's unfortunate that increased negative press is timed with Kevin returning to work, it's also to be expected," they told The Hollywood Reporter. "There are those who wish for him not to act, but they are outnumbered by fans worldwide who await an artist they have enjoyed for decades returning to the screen."

"The production has no knowledge or comment on the various swirling allegations, and believe it's a matter for the courts to determine validity if it exists," they added. " 'Peter Five Eight' is a film for fans who care more for the art than the scandal."