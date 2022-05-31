'Dune' Fans Will Be 'Surprised' and Shocked When Its Sequel Releases, Promises Javier Bardem

Legendary Entertainment/WENN Movie

AceShowbiz - Javier Bardem has unveiled more details of the upcoming "Dune: Part Two". The actor, who will reprise his role as Stilgar in the sequel to Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic, has suggested that the sequel will "surprise" viewers.

The 53-year-old actor claims that fans will be in for a shock when the blockbuster hits the big screen next year. Speaking at the Cannes Film Festival, he teased, "I've read the new draft and I think they've done an amazing job of putting together the pieces in a way that's gonna surprise people. They won't be surprised (by what happens), obviously, because they've read the book, but they'll be surprised by the way they put it together."

"I was very moved by it. It's a movie that is full, and you can feel the weight of it, and at the same time (you can enjoy) the spectacularity of it," Javier added. "I can't wait to go back to the desert with those people, and I'm so happy to go back with Denis, who is one of the greatest directors ever. He's a lovely man."

Javier also reflected on how the film industry has changed since he started his career in acting. The Oscar-winning star explained, "When I started, it was different. You would do a role and you would spend the whole time preparing that role, and you would do the movie. It was a sacred thing, and then it would open and it would create a climate, it would mean something."

"Now, we are going so fast, and I feel sorry for the people who are starting out now. I don't know what it means to be trying to make movies today as an actor, or director, or producer, or writer, because the rhythm is so different from where I started," Javier continued. "So what I remember the most from those days is the pace. It was a different pace."