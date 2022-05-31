 
 

Pedro Pascal Wants to Have His Own Child After Working With Baby Yoda

The actor portraying Din Djarin on the 'Star Wars' spin-off 'The Mandalorian' says in a new interview that he wants to start a family as he has developed a close emotional connection with Grogu.

  • May 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Pedro Pascal wants to start a family. The actor portraying Din Djarin on "The Mandalorian" says that he has been considering becoming a first-time dad since he started working with Baby Yoda.

The actor plays the lead role on the "Star Wars" spin-off TV show with his character becoming the guardian of a foundling child named Grogu, who has been nicknamed Baby Yoda by fans because of his resemblance to the iconic character. Now he has revealed he's developed a close emotional connection with Grogu and it's made him want to start a family.

Speaking at the "Star Wars" Celebration at the Anaheim Convention Center in Califorinia, he explained, "It's the closest I've ever come to being a dad." He added, "So far, anyway. To see a child love his father like that, I get it. Maybe I should have one."

During the event on Saturday, May 28, a teaser trailer for the upcoming third season of "The Mandalorian" was screened and it showed Pedro's character reunited with Baby Yoda. The actor admitted he was thrilled to see Baby Yoda was still going to be part of the cast going forward, he told the convention, "My heart just exploded inside my body".

During the weekend event, there was also a panel dedicated to new Disney+ show "Obi-Wan Kenobi" featuring lead actor Ewan McGregor and his co-star Hayden Christensen. The pair previously appeared together in the three "Star Wars" prequels.

Ewan said he felt delighted to finally feel fans' love for the movies. He told the audience, "In the last five or six years, we've started to feel all of your love for the prequels that we made."

"The truth is that's meant an enormous amount to us, and to me personally," added the 51-year-old actor. "It didn't feel that way necessarily when they came out at first, so to feel the warmth that you all have for them has made the whole experience just the most amazing thing."

