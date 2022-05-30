Snoop Dogg Cites 'Unforeseen Scheduling Conflicts' as the Reason for Non-U.S. Shows Cancellation

INSTAR IMAGES/Abby Grant/Cover Images Music

In addition to the European shows, the 50-year-old 'Chai Tea with Heidi' spitter postpones his 'I Wanna Thank Me' tour in Australia because of the same reason.

AceShowbiz - Snoop Dogg has bad news for his fans. The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper announced on Sunday, May 29 that he has been forced to cancel the upcoming non-U.S. shows due to "unforeseen scheduling conflicts."

The 50-year-old shared the announcement on his Instagram page. "Dear friends and fans. Due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts, including family obligations and upcoming TV and film projects, Snoop Dogg regrets he is canceling all upcoming non-U.S. tour dates for the remainder of 2022," the statement first read.

"He was excited to see his fans around the world and apologies to all that had already made plans to see his show. He looks forward to rescheduling dates in the future. Ticket refunds will be available at the original point of purchase," it added. "Snoop Dogg is still committed to his remaining US tour dates for the rest of 2022. Thank you for your support and be safe out there ya'll."

Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., was initially scheduled to perform concerts across Europe from August 26 to September 19. Aside from the European shows, he has postponed his 2022 Australia tour because of the same reason.

In a statement issued on Monday, TEG MJR said the new dates will be pushed to February 2023. "While we understand the disappointment with these shows moving back to 2023," the message continued. "We also respect Snoop's decision and can't wait to have the God Father of Rap finally back on Australian shores."

The emcee's "I Wanna Thank Me" tour was set to visit arenas in four cities this October and November. It started from Perth's RAC Arena on October 26, then moved to Sydney and Melbourne before concluding in Brisbane Entertainment Centre on November 1.

The tour was first announced in September 2021. It was meant to be an early milepost in Snoop's new partnership with TEG MJR, the U.K.-based promotion arm of Australian live entertainment, ticketing and tech giant TEG.