Johnny Depp Stuns Crowd at Jeff Beck's Concert as After Amber Heard Trial Closing Arguments

INSTAR IMAGES/Instagram/INSTAR IMAGES/Ron Sachs/Nils Jorgensen Music

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor gives a surprise performance at the event held in Sheffield, England as the defamation trial breaks for jury deliberation.

May 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Johnny Depp is enjoying Amber Heard defamation trial breaks. The "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" actor made a surprise appearance at Jeff Beck's concert in Sheffield, England on Sunday night, May 29.

The 58-year-old Hollywood star is currently awaiting the verdict of his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard and after several weeks appearing in court in Fairfax, Virginia, the "Black Mass" star traveled across the pond to perform alongside his musician friend at Sheffield City Hall.

The pals performed their 2020 cover of John Lennon's 1970 hit "Isolation", as well renditions of Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On" and Jimi Hendrix's "Little Wing", according to videos of the concert shared on social media, in which the "Sweeney Todd" star appeared on good form.

The former The Yardbirds star has further concerts at London's Royal Albert Hall on May 30 and 31, and it's speculated Hollywood Vampires rocker Depp could join the blues rock guitarist at those shows.

Depp is suing Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she penned for The Washington Post where she described herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." The "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" actor claims it falsely implies that he is a domestic abuser, which he strongly denies, and that it has left him struggling to land roles in Hollywood.

Depp is suing for $50 million, while the "Aquaman" actress is countersuing for $100 million, accusing Depp of orchestrating a "smear campaign" against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of "abuse and harassment."

During Friday's (May 17) closing arguments, Depp begged jurors to "give him his life back." His attorney Camille Vasquez told the jury evidence in the trial showed his 36-year-old former spouse was the real "abuser" and Depp was the "abused" during their stormy relationship.

The $100 million case was also branded "MeToo without any MeToo" after Vasquez forensically tore apart what she claimed were a string of "lies upon lies" by Heard and claimed the actress had put on a "performance" in the witness box that matched her on-set behavior when trying to get into character.

During the couple's relationship, Vasquez said Depp suffered "persistent verbal, physical and emotional abuse" at the hands of Heard. Vasquez also stressed Heard never gave away all of her $7 million divorce settlement from Depp to the American Civil Liberties Union and the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles as she claimed.

It was branded a "blatant lie" and she had only herself given under $1 million from the ACLU and $250,000 to the Los Angeles Children's Hospital. However, Heard's attorney insisted the actress still intends to pay the pledges she made to the American Civil Liberties Union and the Children's Hospital.