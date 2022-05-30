Camila Cabello Complains Over 'Very Rude' Fans Who Sang Over Her UEFA Performance

INSTAR IMAGES/JOHN NACION Celebrity

During the 'Havana' hitmaker's Champions League Final performance at Stade de France, fans in the stadium were chanting their respective team's anthem instead of enjoying and hearing her set.

AceShowbiz - Camila Cabello has given her two cents on the disruption made during her UEFA Champions League Final gig. On Saturday, May 28, the "Havana" hitmaker complained on her social media account over "very rude" fans who sang over her performance.

The "Never Be The Same" songstress took the stage at Stade de France in Paris earlier that evening. During her performance, however, soccer fans in the stadium were chanting their respective team's anthem instead of enjoying and hearing her set.

After performing, Camila immediately took to Twitter to call out the rude soccer fans. "Playing back our performance and I can't believe people were singing their teams anthem so loud during our performance," she complained in the since-deleted tweet.

The "Bam Bam" singer continued, "Like my team and I worked tirelessly for so long to bring right vibes and give a good show." She then wrote another tweet that read, "Very rude but whatever. IM GLAD U GUYS LOVED IT!!!!!"

Camila's tweets quickly garnered a lot of mixed reactions from the soccer fans, as well as her own supporters. One ridiculed her by writing, "Just so you know. European sport fans are passionate. Many fans live for their clubs, it's their lifestyle. It's not like USA where people come for the show. So your complaining was quite funny. Not your fault, but this doesn't belong in Europe. It's all about atmosphere fans make."

A second one, however, took to the "Don't Go Yet" singer's defense by pointing out, "Being passionate very different to being disrespectful." A third one quickly clapped back by arguing, "Disrespect is being that arrogant to think everyone that went into the FOOTBALL stadium came to watch and listen to her sing. They went in for the football atmosphere, not her show."

Fans' responses aside, Camila looked gorgeous for her Champions League final performance. The ex-girlfriend of Shawn Mendes rocked an all-white outfit. At the event, she delivered some of her top hits, including "Senorita", "Bam Bam", "Havana" and "Don't Go Yet."