 
 

Camila Cabello Complains Over 'Very Rude' Fans Who Sang Over Her UEFA Performance

Camila Cabello Complains Over 'Very Rude' Fans Who Sang Over Her UEFA Performance
INSTAR IMAGES/JOHN NACION
Celebrity

During the 'Havana' hitmaker's Champions League Final performance at Stade de France, fans in the stadium were chanting their respective team's anthem instead of enjoying and hearing her set.

  • May 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Camila Cabello has given her two cents on the disruption made during her UEFA Champions League Final gig. On Saturday, May 28, the "Havana" hitmaker complained on her social media account over "very rude" fans who sang over her performance.

The "Never Be The Same" songstress took the stage at Stade de France in Paris earlier that evening. During her performance, however, soccer fans in the stadium were chanting their respective team's anthem instead of enjoying and hearing her set.

After performing, Camila immediately took to Twitter to call out the rude soccer fans. "Playing back our performance and I can't believe people were singing their teams anthem so loud during our performance," she complained in the since-deleted tweet.

The "Bam Bam" singer continued, "Like my team and I worked tirelessly for so long to bring right vibes and give a good show." She then wrote another tweet that read, "Very rude but whatever. IM GLAD U GUYS LOVED IT!!!!!"

  See also...

Camila Cabello Twitter

Camila gave her two cents on the disruption made during her performance.

Camila's tweets quickly garnered a lot of mixed reactions from the soccer fans, as well as her own supporters. One ridiculed her by writing, "Just so you know. European sport fans are passionate. Many fans live for their clubs, it's their lifestyle. It's not like USA where people come for the show. So your complaining was quite funny. Not your fault, but this doesn't belong in Europe. It's all about atmosphere fans make."

A second one, however, took to the "Don't Go Yet" singer's defense by pointing out, "Being passionate very different to being disrespectful." A third one quickly clapped back by arguing, "Disrespect is being that arrogant to think everyone that went into the FOOTBALL stadium came to watch and listen to her sing. They went in for the football atmosphere, not her show."

Fans' responses aside, Camila looked gorgeous for her Champions League final performance. The ex-girlfriend of Shawn Mendes rocked an all-white outfit. At the event, she delivered some of her top hits, including "Senorita", "Bam Bam", "Havana" and "Don't Go Yet."

You can share this post!

Aliana Mawla 'Taken Aback' by Liam Payne Cheating Allegations Following His Maya Henry Split

D.L. Hughley Hits Back at Mo'Nique Over Contract Dispute Claim
Related Posts
Camila Cabello and Maria Becerra Perform on Another Planet in 'Hasta Los Dientes' Music Video

Camila Cabello and Maria Becerra Perform on Another Planet in 'Hasta Los Dientes' Music Video

Camila Cabello Prioritizes Mental Health After Having 'Really S**tty Time' with Body Image

Camila Cabello Prioritizes Mental Health After Having 'Really S**tty Time' with Body Image

Camilla Cabello Tapped to Headline UEFA Champions League Final Opening Ceremony

Camilla Cabello Tapped to Headline UEFA Champions League Final Opening Ceremony

Camila Cabello Admits She Used to Feel 'Almost Scared' to Open Up About Mental Health

Camila Cabello Admits She Used to Feel 'Almost Scared' to Open Up About Mental Health

Most Read
T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Slammed for Picking a Fight With Restaurant Employees Over Pickle
Celebrity

T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Slammed for Picking a Fight With Restaurant Employees Over Pickle

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Kodak Black Flirts With Yung Miami's Mom After She Denies Shooting Her Shot at Lil Baby

Kodak Black Flirts With Yung Miami's Mom After She Denies Shooting Her Shot at Lil Baby

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

Todd Chrisley Accused of Cheating on Wife Julie With Male Business Partner, Paying Off Blackmailer

Todd Chrisley Accused of Cheating on Wife Julie With Male Business Partner, Paying Off Blackmailer

Marlon Wayans Has 'Evil' Agenda After Kourtney Kardashian Is Told to Drink Sperm

Marlon Wayans Has 'Evil' Agenda After Kourtney Kardashian Is Told to Drink Sperm

Thandiwe Newton Caught on Dinner Date With Boyfriend Lonr. After His Family Labeled Her 'Crazy'

Thandiwe Newton Caught on Dinner Date With Boyfriend Lonr. After His Family Labeled Her 'Crazy'

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Rapper Ksoo's Father Justifies Snitching on His Son: I Would've Freed My Daddy a Long Time Ago

Rapper Ksoo's Father Justifies Snitching on His Son: I Would've Freed My Daddy a Long Time Ago

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Back at Home and 'Healing' After Hospitalized for Stroke

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Back at Home and 'Healing' After Hospitalized for Stroke

DJ Quik's Son David Blake Jr. Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Held on $2M Bond

DJ Quik's Son David Blake Jr. Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Held on $2M Bond

Isaiah Rashad Confirms He Is 'Sexually Fluid' When Addressing Gay Sex Tape Leak

Isaiah Rashad Confirms He Is 'Sexually Fluid' When Addressing Gay Sex Tape Leak