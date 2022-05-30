Aliana Mawla 'Taken Aback' by Liam Payne Cheating Allegations Following His Maya Henry Split

Instagram Celebrity

The former One Direction previously made headlines after pictures of him getting cozy with a woman, who was later identified as Aliana, surfaced online.

May 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Aliana Mawla is setting the record straight. After going public with her romance Liam Payne, she has responded to rumors that she was involved in the singer's split from his ex-fiance Maya Henry.

A rep for Aliana shared in a statement on Sunday, May 29, "Aliana is very taken back by the accusations that have been made regarding a relationship with Liam while he was still engaged or involved with [his] ex fiance."

The rep continued, "Under no circumstances would Aliana have involved herself in a public relationship as such if there was any truth to the comments that have been made." The rep also noted that Aliana "is very protective of her personal life and has nothing more to say at the moment other than she is very happy and does not wish to discuss this situation moving forward."

Through his rep, Liam confirmed his breakup with Maya on May 23. However, the day of the breakup was not disclosed.

Prior to the confirmation, Liam made headlines after pictures of him getting cozy with a woman, who was later identified as Aliana, surfaced online. It was unknown if the former One Direction was still with Maya when the pictures were taken.

In response to the pictures, which saw Liam wrapping his arm around Aliana, Maya said, "I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiance wrapped around another woman." The model continued, "This is not me and it's hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now."

The former couple, who began dating in 2019, called it quits less than a year after announcing their engagement. "I feel like more than anything at this point," Liam shared during his appearance on "The Diary of a CEO" podcast. "I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people."