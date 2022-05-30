 
 

D.L. Hughley Hits Back at Mo'Nique Over Contract Dispute Claim

Hughley's Instagram post arrives after Mo'Nique took a jab at the comedian during her set at The Comedy Explosion in Detroit on May 29 over an alleged contract dispute.

  • May 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - D.L. Hughley fired back at Mo'Nique following her recent attack on the comedian at The Comedy Explosion in Detroit. Taking to his Instagram account, Hughley commented on the insults in a statement on Sunday, May 29.

In his post, Hughley talked about all the other beefs Mo'Nique has had throughout her career. "All you have to do is check the order of names on the ticket stub from last night and you'll see who's confused," D.L. stated.

The comedian added, "Against my better judgment, over the objections of my team and 4 other occasions where I said NO, I decided to take a chance and work with Monique." He noted, "[Oprah Winfrey] was the problem, [Tyler Perry] was the problem, [Charlamagne Tha God] was the problem, Steve Harvey was the problem, Lee Daniels was the problem, Netflix was the problem… Now it's MY turn."

"At some point it can't be everyone else, IT'S YOU!! Lesson learned. I didn't have anything personal against Monique," he continued. "People paid a lot of money to laugh, not here about your contract. Apparently, the role you played in PRECIOUS turned out to be an autobiography. I wonder who's next…."

Prior to this, Mo'Nique took a jab at Hughley over an alleged contract dispute during her set at The Comedy Explosion in Detroit. Noting that her contract stipulated she would be the headliner, she told the crowd, "That's what the motherf**king contract says… Mo'Nique is to be the last motherf**king person on the goddamn stage."

In a clip that circulated online, she stressed, "She is the headliner. That's what I signed the contract for."

