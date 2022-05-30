 
 

Rockabilly Legend Ronnie Hawkins Passed Away After Suffering From Long Illness

The founding member of the Hawks, who died at the age of 87 on Sunday, May 29, was remembered by SiriusXM host Eric Alper as 'the single most important rock and roller in the history of Canada.'

AceShowbiz - Ronnie Hawkins has died at the age of 87. The "Ruby Baby" hitmaker, who was a founding member of the Hawks, passed away on Sunday, May 29 after reportedly suffering from a long illness.

"He went peacefully and he looked as handsome as ever," Ronnie's wife Wanda told Canadian Press of his passing.

The Canadian rock and roll star, who was also part of The Band and played backing for music legend Bob Dylan before going on to have a career as a talent scout later in life, was remembered by SiriusXM host Eric Alper as "the single most important rock and roller in the history of Canada," who claimed that the singer will be "deeply missed."

Eric tweeted, "Ronnie Hawkins, the single most important rock and roller in the history of Canada, has passed away at age 87. The Band, Dale Hawkins, Bob Dylan and thousands of others wouldn't be the same without him. Music wouldn't be the same. He will be deeply missed, and thank you, Hawk. (sic)"

Eric Alper's Instagram Post

Eric Alper mourned the loss of Canadian rock and roller Ronnie Hawkins.

Ronnie, who was also survived by his two children Robin and Ronnie Jr., had often been called the father of Canadian rock and roll. Back in 2002, the city of Toronto named October 4 Ronnie Hawkins Day back in honor of his induction into Canada's Walk of Fame.

Over the course of his career, Ronnie released 25 albums. Back in 1996, the crooner, who was best known for hits like "Who Do You Love?" and "Mary Lou", was given the Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award for his contributions to the music industry.

