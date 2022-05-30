Kourtney Kardashian Marks Two Weeks of Marriage to Travis Barker With Sweet Tribute

Instagram Celebrity

Having legally wed the Blink-182 drummer in early May following a practice wedding in Las Vegas in March, 'The Kardashians' star goes on to hold a third ceremony for family and friends in Italy.

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian has celebrated two weeks of marriage to Travis Barker. "The Kardashians" star, who legally wed the Blink-182 drummer earlier in May following a practice wedding in Las Vegas in March before holding a third ceremony for family and friends in Italy, marked the two-week anniversary with an Instagram post.

Alongside a series of images from her special day, the 43-year-old reality star wrote on Instagram on Sunday, May 29, "Two weeks ago today, when we drove to the courthouse to sign our marriage license before our wedding ceremony in Italy."

Following their legal wedding, the couple went on to throw a lavish ceremony just a week later in front of family in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday, May 22. Both bride and groom wore Dolce and Gabbana outfits, with the Poosh founder teaming her short white dress with a long embroidered veil.

Kourtney was said to have entered the outdoor ceremony at Castello Brown on the arm of her mother Kris Jenner in view of siblings Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, as well as the latter's boyfriend, Devin Booker, and her momager's partner, Corey Gamble.

Kourtney's latest Instagram post comes just days after the reality TV star, who has 12-year-old Mason, 9-year-old Penelope and 7-year-old Reign with ex-partner Scott Disick, claimed that she had given up sex, caffeine and exercise to boost her fertility.

"I did this cleanse 10 years ago. I kept telling Travis about this and this is the one thing that we haven't tried that he's heard me talk about," she shared "I'm on so much oestrogen right now, that on top of not having sex with you, or not having caffeine, if my moods take a turn, that's why."

In response, Travis, who has 18-year-old Landon and 16-year-old Alabama with second spouse Shanna Moakler, said, "I'm okay with a bad day or a rough day with you than a day without you."