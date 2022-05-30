 
 

Wynonna Judd Gets Real About Inability to 'Fully Accept' Mother's Suicide

Wynonna Judd Gets Real About Inability to 'Fully Accept' Mother's Suicide
WENN/Nikki Nelson
Celebrity

More than a month after Naomi Judd took her own life, her singer daughter opens up about doing the personal healing work to break the cycle of addiction and family dysfunction.

  • May 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Wynonna Judd will never be able to "fully accept" her mother's suicide. More than a month after Naomi Judd, who suffered from depression, took her own life, the one-half of country music duo The Judds admitted that she cannot "surrender to the truth" of how her mother died.

"I DO know, that the pain of losing Mom on 4/30 to suicide is so great, that I often feel like I'm not ever going to be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did," the 57-year-old star said. "This cannot be how The Judds story ends."

The "Love Is Alive" hitmaker, who has 25-year-old Grace and 27-year-old Elijah with ex-husband Arch Kelley III, welcomed her first grandchild just days before her mother's death and explained that she needs to do "the right thing" in order to have a "healthier" approach to life but still feels "helpless" but will continue to sing.

  See also...

"I DO know, that in order to be a healthier grandparent to my firstborn grandchild Kaliyah, (born 4/13, 2 weeks and 2 days before Mom left), to break the cycle of addiction and family dysfunction, that I must continue to show up for myself (first) and do the personal healing work," she wrote on Instagram. "I know that it is a simple steps program, and those steps are not easy to take at times."

"Therefore, I've made a commitment to keep doing the 'next right thing,' and schedule weekly appointments so that I continue with the ongoing work, even when I have good days. I DO know, that I feel so helpless - right now especially," she continued. "I really DO know, that I'm not able to do this grieving thing all by myself, and that it's okay to reach out for help. I will continue to fight for my faith, for my SELF, for my family, and I WILL continue to show up and sing."

You can share this post!

Rockabilly Legend Ronnie Hawkins Passed Away After Suffering From Long Illness

Cardi B Breaks Into Hysteric When Watching Sinking Yacht
Related Posts
Wynonna Judd Continues 'The Final Tour' in Honor of Late Mom Naomi

Wynonna Judd Continues 'The Final Tour' in Honor of Late Mom Naomi

Wynonna Judd Still Planning to Attend Country Music Hall of Fame After Mom Naomi's Death

Wynonna Judd Still Planning to Attend Country Music Hall of Fame After Mom Naomi's Death

Wynonna Judd Credits Hormone Therapy for Saving Her Sanity During Menopause

Wynonna Judd Credits Hormone Therapy for Saving Her Sanity During Menopause

Wynonna Judd's Daughter Gets Freed From Jail 6 Years Early

Wynonna Judd's Daughter Gets Freed From Jail 6 Years Early

Most Read
T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Slammed for Picking a Fight With Restaurant Employees Over Pickle
Celebrity

T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Slammed for Picking a Fight With Restaurant Employees Over Pickle

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Kodak Black Flirts With Yung Miami's Mom After She Denies Shooting Her Shot at Lil Baby

Kodak Black Flirts With Yung Miami's Mom After She Denies Shooting Her Shot at Lil Baby

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

Todd Chrisley Accused of Cheating on Wife Julie With Male Business Partner, Paying Off Blackmailer

Todd Chrisley Accused of Cheating on Wife Julie With Male Business Partner, Paying Off Blackmailer

Marlon Wayans Has 'Evil' Agenda After Kourtney Kardashian Is Told to Drink Sperm

Marlon Wayans Has 'Evil' Agenda After Kourtney Kardashian Is Told to Drink Sperm

Thandiwe Newton Caught on Dinner Date With Boyfriend Lonr. After His Family Labeled Her 'Crazy'

Thandiwe Newton Caught on Dinner Date With Boyfriend Lonr. After His Family Labeled Her 'Crazy'

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Rapper Ksoo's Father Justifies Snitching on His Son: I Would've Freed My Daddy a Long Time Ago

Rapper Ksoo's Father Justifies Snitching on His Son: I Would've Freed My Daddy a Long Time Ago

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Back at Home and 'Healing' After Hospitalized for Stroke

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Back at Home and 'Healing' After Hospitalized for Stroke

DJ Quik's Son David Blake Jr. Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Held on $2M Bond

DJ Quik's Son David Blake Jr. Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Held on $2M Bond

Isaiah Rashad Confirms He Is 'Sexually Fluid' When Addressing Gay Sex Tape Leak

Isaiah Rashad Confirms He Is 'Sexually Fluid' When Addressing Gay Sex Tape Leak