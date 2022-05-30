Wynonna Judd Gets Real About Inability to 'Fully Accept' Mother's Suicide

AceShowbiz - Wynonna Judd will never be able to "fully accept" her mother's suicide. More than a month after Naomi Judd, who suffered from depression, took her own life, the one-half of country music duo The Judds admitted that she cannot "surrender to the truth" of how her mother died.
"I DO know, that the pain of losing Mom on 4/30 to suicide is so great, that I often feel like I'm not ever going to be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did," the 57-year-old star said. "This cannot be how The Judds story ends."
The "Love Is Alive" hitmaker, who has 25-year-old Grace and 27-year-old Elijah with ex-husband Arch Kelley III, welcomed her first grandchild just days before her mother's death and explained that she needs to do "the right thing" in order to have a "healthier" approach to life but still feels "helpless" but will continue to sing.
"I DO know, that in order to be a healthier grandparent to my firstborn grandchild Kaliyah, (born 4/13, 2 weeks and 2 days before Mom left), to break the cycle of addiction and family dysfunction, that I must continue to show up for myself (first) and do the personal healing work," she wrote on Instagram. "I know that it is a simple steps program, and those steps are not easy to take at times."
"Therefore, I've made a commitment to keep doing the 'next right thing,' and schedule weekly appointments so that I continue with the ongoing work, even when I have good days. I DO know, that I feel so helpless - right now especially," she continued. "I really DO know, that I'm not able to do this grieving thing all by myself, and that it's okay to reach out for help. I will continue to fight for my faith, for my SELF, for my family, and I WILL continue to show up and sing."