Abigail Breslin, Donald Sutherland and More Cast in 'Miranda's Victim'

WENN Movie

Joining the pair in the upcoming movie, which will be directed by Michelle Danner and is based on the true-life case of Trish Weir, are Luke Wilson and Andy Garcia.

May 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Abigail Breslin, Luke Wilson, Andy Garcia and Donald Sutherland will co-star in "[m-Miranda's Victim". Based on the true-life case of Trish Weir, who was kidnapped and raped in 1963 by Ernesto Miranda, the upcoming movie will follow her fight justice against her attacker, along with detailing how the case transformed the legal system in America with the introduction of the Miranda rights.

Weir's attorney, Lawrence Turoff, will be played by Wilson. Garcia is set to portray Alvin Moore, the case's public defender and Sutherland as Judge Wren, presiding over the case, Deadline reports.

Meanwhile, Michelle Danner will direct the movie, which has been written by J. Craig Stiles and George Kolber. Danner and Kolber are also producing alongside Valerie Debler, Brian Drillinger and Alexandra Guarnieri.

"The first time I read George Kolber's riveting script and learned about Trish’s experience, it moved and inspired me. 'Miranda's Victim' puts us at the intersection between a brutal rape case and and a national movement for civil liberties," Danner said.

A synopsis for the movie reads, "In 1963, 18-year-old Patricia Weir is kidnapped and brutally raped. Committed to putting her attacker, Ernesto Miranda, in prison, Patty's life is destroyed by America's legal system as she triggers a law that transforms the Nation."