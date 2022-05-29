 
 

Mabel Quits Drinking after She Lost Self-Identity

Opening up about her struggles right before the COVID-19 lockdown, the 26-year-old singer admits she needed to quit booze and take some time for herself to do the things old Mabel would do.

AceShowbiz - Mabel lost sight of who she was and quit drinking to gain perspective. Opening up about her struggles right before the COVID-19 lockdown, the 26-year-old singer admitted she was "not in the best place personally" and needed to quit booze and take some time for herself to do the things old Mabel would do.

In a candid chat on Jessie Ware's 'Table Manners' podcast, Mabel shared, "I didn't drink for a whole year, why I took a year off because I went through like a personal thing, which I don't mind talking about, which is just like, I just felt after the busiest year of my life, like I completely lost myself personally."

The musician continued, "We did the BRITs, and we did a tour. And I think after that I was maybe going to make a little announcement of just like, not being in the best place personally, and just needing a grace period."

She claimed that the lockdown came at the perfect time for the "Don't Call Me Up" singer. "And then lockdown happened. And that was, I've got time to myself and had time to just like, remember things that I like, and I started riding horses, again," she said.

Among things that affected the star was the scrutiny of her appearance on social media, which would fill her with dread before going on stage and make her obsess over her looks and she believes it impacted her performance. "And the social media thing had gotten too much like people just scrutinising. Like the way that I looked, I'd become completely obsessive about it," she said.

"And I was just like, you know, going on stage in complete and total utter fear, because I would have seen one comment about something," she added. "And then you're going on stage already scared that people are going to say bad things, and then you're not performing to your best ability, and then it becomes a Catch-22 because people say terrible things."

"And you're like, Well, I kind of agree with you. It wasn't a great performance. And yeah, it just became too much," she added.

However, the time off worked wonders for her, and Mabel was able to get back to writing songs again. She explained, "And then I just was like, let me just do a year of like, just trying to have my head as clear as possible. And started writing again, which has been, you know, really good."

