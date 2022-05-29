 
 

Hilary Duff Likes to Talk With Son Luca About His Father

Hilary Duff Likes to Talk With Son Luca About His Father
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'How I Met Your Father' actress, who shares son Luca with former husband 'Mike Comrie, says that she likes to share their happy times together with Luca whenever she can.

  • May 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Hilary Duff enjoys talking to her son about how she met his father. In a new interview, the "How I Met Your Father" actress, who shares son Luca with former husband Mike Comrie, shared that she likes to share their happy times together with Luca whenever she can.

"I can tell the story to my eldest son, Luca. Because he is 10 years old, he is ready compared to his sisters to listen to those stories and to understand them," the 39-year-old star told U.S. Grazia magazine. "I had Luca with my ex-husband and we talk about it often. I like to tell him about how I met his father, about the good times we spent together, about the greatest joy when I found out I was pregnant and how his father and I coped with pregnancy."

"It is a very sweet thing. As adults we forget how nice it was to hear our parents' stories when we were children," she continued. "I am very involved in my children's lives. I am present. I like to play with them and listen to them. Don't get me wrong; I’m also the one who imposes discipline in the house. It’s all fun and games until they cross certain limits."

  See also...

Of her son, the actress shared that he "is a very good child." However, she added, 'The only thing that infuriates me about him is how forgetful he can be. Every day I remind him to take his iPad, the books for school. I make him a packed lunch. I remind him to brush his teeth and put on his shoes. It is a daily routine."

"I have always done these things for him every day, I have taught him, and he regularly forgets something," she added. "Often, I get a phone call from school informing me that Luca has forgotten his lunch. Mae is still too young, but my second daughter Banks will definitely give me a hard time. She is tough. Nothing really bothers her."

Hilary and Mike divorced in 2016 and she has daughters Banks, three, and Mae, 12 months with her second husband Matthew Koma and Hilary is also planning to talk to Banks and Mae about how she and Matthew got together.

"He asked me to marry him in a very sweet way: with an illustrated book that represented our story. We broke up several times before having our daughter Banks and the on and off translated into drawings is hilarious," she divulged.

You can share this post!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Daughter Lilibet to Celebrate First Birthday in U.K.

Olly Alexander Gets Candid About Criticism for Not Being 'Family Friendly'
Related Posts
Hilary Duff Reveals Why 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot Plan Falls Through

Hilary Duff Reveals Why 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot Plan Falls Through

Hilary Duff Proudly Bares All for Magazine's Cover Shoot

Hilary Duff Proudly Bares All for Magazine's Cover Shoot

Hilary Duff Tired of Being Compared to Lizzie McGuire: 'I'm Me!'

Hilary Duff Tired of Being Compared to Lizzie McGuire: 'I'm Me!'

Hilary Duff Criticized After Her 3-Year-Old Daughter Is Seen Riding Without Car Seat

Hilary Duff Criticized After Her 3-Year-Old Daughter Is Seen Riding Without Car Seat

Most Read
T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Slammed for Picking a Fight With Restaurant Employees Over Pickle
Celebrity

T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Slammed for Picking a Fight With Restaurant Employees Over Pickle

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Kodak Black Flirts With Yung Miami's Mom After She Denies Shooting Her Shot at Lil Baby

Kodak Black Flirts With Yung Miami's Mom After She Denies Shooting Her Shot at Lil Baby

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

Todd Chrisley Accused of Cheating on Wife Julie With Male Business Partner, Paying Off Blackmailer

Todd Chrisley Accused of Cheating on Wife Julie With Male Business Partner, Paying Off Blackmailer

Marlon Wayans Has 'Evil' Agenda After Kourtney Kardashian Is Told to Drink Sperm

Marlon Wayans Has 'Evil' Agenda After Kourtney Kardashian Is Told to Drink Sperm

Thandiwe Newton Caught on Dinner Date With Boyfriend Lonr. After His Family Labeled Her 'Crazy'

Thandiwe Newton Caught on Dinner Date With Boyfriend Lonr. After His Family Labeled Her 'Crazy'

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Rapper Ksoo's Father Justifies Snitching on His Son: I Would've Freed My Daddy a Long Time Ago

Rapper Ksoo's Father Justifies Snitching on His Son: I Would've Freed My Daddy a Long Time Ago

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Back at Home and 'Healing' After Hospitalized for Stroke

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Back at Home and 'Healing' After Hospitalized for Stroke

DJ Quik's Son David Blake Jr. Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Held on $2M Bond

DJ Quik's Son David Blake Jr. Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Held on $2M Bond

Isaiah Rashad Confirms He Is 'Sexually Fluid' When Addressing Gay Sex Tape Leak

Isaiah Rashad Confirms He Is 'Sexually Fluid' When Addressing Gay Sex Tape Leak