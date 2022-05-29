Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Daughter Lilibet to Celebrate First Birthday in U.K.

Instagram Celebrity

Alongside their children, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is set to fly to the U.K. from their home in California with children Lillibet and three-year-old Archie to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle daughter Lilibet will celebrate her first birthday in England. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will fly to the U.K. from their home in California with children Lillibet and three-year-old Archie to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

Lillibet will turn one on June 4th, so it is unclear how the family will mark the birthday as the royals will be busy with Jubilee events. "Harry and Meghan will want to celebrate Lilibet's birthday somehow with their family. But diaries are full on Saturday. There isn't much wriggle room to fit in a birthday party for a one-year-old," a source told The Sun newspaper. "These events have been planned far in advance and the Sussexes have not exactly made their plans clear or public."

The couple and their children are set to stay at Frogmore Cottage, their Windsor home and Queen Elizabeth hopes their visit will help to heal the family rift, which has widened since they quit as Senior Royals and complained about Harry's family in a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey.

A source explained to The Daily Mail newspaper, "Her Majesty is typically very keen that the Platinum Jubilee be a celebration not of herself and her own longevity, but of the institution of the monarchy and the people that support and sustain it."

"It is also a chance for people to come together after a very difficult period for this country. She doesn't want anything to overshadow it - and that includes any family issues," the insider added.