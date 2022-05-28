 
 

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

During her appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', the 49-year-old TV star heaps praise on her wife as she hosts her last-ever episode of her long-running chat show.

  • May 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ellen DeGeneres is Portia de Rossi's "idol." During her appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", the "Arrested Development" star heaped praise on her wife as she hosted her last-ever episode of her long-running chat show.

Portia shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram and captioned the images, "To my utterly beautiful, supremely talented, insanely accomplished wife on the day of your final show. I married an icon. I married my idol."

Ellen opened her final show with a clip from the first-ever episode in 2003. She later closed the landmark show with a monologue celebrating the changes in LGBTQ representation in showbiz. Ellen explained that she "was not allowed to say gay" at the start of her TV career.

"I was not allowed to say 'gay.' I said it at home a lot," she claimed. Like, you know, 'What are we having for our gay breakfast' or 'Pass the gay salt? Has anyone seen the gay remote?' Things like that, but we couldn't say 'gay'. I couldn't say 'we' because that implied that I was with someone, sure; couldn't say 'wife' and that's because it wasn't legal for gay people to get married - and now I say 'wife' all the time.

"Twenty-five years ago, they cancelled my sitcom because they didn't want a lesbian to be in primetime once a week, and I said, 'OK, then I'll be on daytime every day. How about that?' " she continued.

Ellen also thanked her viewers for the support they've shown her over years."I hope I've been able to inspire you to make other people happy and to do good in the world, to feel like you have a purpose. And I've said it before, but I'll say it again: If I've done anything in the past 19 years, I hope I've inspired you to be yourself - your true, authentic self," she shared.

"And if someone is brave enough to tell you who they are, be brave enough to support them, even if you don't understand. They're showing you who they are, and that is the biggest gift anybody can ever give you. And by opening your heart and your mind, you're going to be that much more compassionate - and compassion is what makes the world a better place," she added, before concluding, "Thank you so much for being on this journey with me. I feel the love, and I send it back to you."

