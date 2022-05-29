B.o.B on $3M Lawsuit From Former Management: I Look Forward to Getting to the Truth

Instagram Music

Filing the lawsuit against the 'Nothin' on You' rapper is Round Hill Music and Artists Rights Management, who claims the MC has breached a deal they made in January 2017.

AceShowbiz - B.o.B has responded to reports about him being sued by his former management for $3 million. When reacting to the news, the "Nothin' on You" rapper said in a statement that he looks forward to "getting to the truth."

"I have not seen the lawsuit but am aware my former manager had entered into agreements without my knowledge," the 33-year-old musician told TMZ. "I take my business seriously and look forward to getting to the truth of what happened."

In the legal documents obtained by the outlet, Round Hill Music and Artists Rights Management accused B.o.B of breaching a deal they made in January 2017. According to the contract, the emcee was supposed to give them royalties from his public performances.

"In an intentional violation of the Assignment Agreement, Defendants have prevented Plaintiffs from collecting the royalties that Plaintiffs are contractually entitled to collect," so read the filing. "Plaintiffs now bring this action to reduce their security interest to judgment and to collect damages they have suffered as a result of Defendants' willful and intentional breach of the Assignment Agreement of at least $3,000,000, together with attorneys' fees, costs, and expenses."

As a result of the breached agreement, B.o.B's former management company decided sue him and his touring company, seeking three million dollars in damages. The "Airplanes" spitter reportedly has 20 days to officially respond to the lawsuit.

Despite the legal issue, B.o.B, real name Bobby Ray Simmons Jr., managed to focus on working on a new single. On May 24, he took to Twitter and Instagram to announce, "who clique can compare?⁠ vimana dropping 6/10! prod by @hangdynasty x @airgoincrazy."

In a follow-up Instagram post, B.o.B informed his online devotees that his "Artificial Intelligence (Elements 2)" mixtape is now available for streaming on SoundCloud. "Artificial Intelligence now on SoundCloud !!! Link in Bio," he announced.