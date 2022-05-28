'Euphoria' Star Dominic Fike Under Fire for Saying He Has 'Visions' of Amber Heard Beating Him Up

Instagram Celebrity

When performing at Northwestern University, the 26-year-old Florida singer/writer confesses that the idea of getting abused by the 'Aquaman' actress is hot.

AceShowbiz - Dominic Fike has landed in hot water over his recent comments about Amber Heard amid her legal battle with Johnny Depp. The actor, who plays Elliott on "Euphoria", was dragged by many online users for saying he has "visions" of the "Aquaman" actress beating him up.

The 26-year-old made the comments while performing at Northwestern University on May 21. "Yo, I'm just gonna come straight out and say it. I'm gonna say it. I'm gonna be real with y'all. I think Amber Heard is hot," he said, prompting fans to boo him.

"I don't know. I know it's not the popular opinion, and I know it's not the focus at the moment, dude," he continued. "But I've been having these visions of her just beating me up - I think it's hot."

The video has since gone viral and people were upset by his remarks. "not me unfollowing so quickly it's like he trying to making being abused a kink," one Instagram user penned. "yikes, not every thought needs to be shared lmao," another opined.

A third wondered, "Now why did he had to open his mouth and canceled himself." Someone else, in the meantime, chimed in, "what a stupid tone deaf comment he really thought this would be funny or cute.. dumba**."

This arrived amid rumors that Dominic has called it quits with Hunter Schafer. The brekaup speculations emerged after a fan asked @DeuxMoi if he had cheated on his "Euphoria" co-star. In response, the gossip account replied, "I think they have been over so if you are referring to his recent dalliances then no."

Dominic and Hunter sparked romance rumors in January after a fan told Deuxmoi that he/she saw the fashion model backstage at one of the musician's shows. Another online user informed the gossip account that they were "kissing and dancing" while hanging out at The Nice Guy with their co-stars Jacob Elordi and Alexa Demie.

After they were photographed going on dinner dates multiple times, the pair finally went public with their relationship on February 10. At that time, the Florida singer/songwriter posted a photo of him and his girlfriend locking lips during dinner.