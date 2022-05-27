 
 

Ellen DeGeneres Jokes About Going 'on Break' With Fans Ahead of Show's End

Ellen DeGeneres Jokes About Going 'on Break' With Fans Ahead of Show's End
Syndication
TV

In the final episode of her long-running talk show, the 64-year-old comedienne says tells her audience, 'I hope that what I’ve been able to do in the last 19 years has made you happy.'

  • May 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ellen DeGeneres thanked the audience of her long-running talk show in her opening monologue of the final episode. The 64-year-old comedienne, who began hosting "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on ABC back in 2003, joked that she and her fans were finally going "on a break" after 19 years together.

"I walked out here 19 years ago and I said, 'This is the start of a relationship.' And today is not the end of a relationship, it's more of a little break," Ellen said during the show's finale on Thursday, May 26. "You can see other talk shows now. I may see another audience once in a while!"

The former sketch show star, who has been married to Portia De Rossi since 2008, went on to explain that almost two decades ago, it was a struggle to sell the concept because she was "different" and reflected on everything that has changed culturally since the show debuted.

  See also...

"20 years ago when we tried to sell this show, no one thought this would work. Not because it was a different kind of show - it was because I was different," she added. "Very few stations wanted to buy the show and here we are 20 years later, celebrating this amazing journey together."

"When we started this show I couldn't say 'gay' on the show. … I couldn't say 'we,' because that implied that I was with someone," she continued. "Sure couldn’t say 'wife,' that's because it wasn’t legal for gay people to get married. And now I say 'wife' all the time!"

Thanking her fans, Ellen added, "Thank you so much for this platform. I hope that what I've been able to do in the last 19 years has made you happy. … And I hope I've been able to inspire you to make other people happy and do good in the world. To feel like you’ve had a purpose."

Ellen was joined on the final show by former "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston, who was the first guest on the first episode of the show way back in 2003. Other guests included "bad guy" hitmaker Billie Eilish and "Rockstar" singer Pink.

You can share this post!

Amal Clooney on Opening Up About Periods With Her Daughters: 'It's Science'

Rapper Ksoo's Father Justifies Snitching on His Son: I Would've Freed My Daddy a Long Time Ago
Related Posts
Jennifer Aniston References Brad Pitt Divorce to Help Ellen DeGeneres Cope With End of Talk Show

Jennifer Aniston References Brad Pitt Divorce to Help Ellen DeGeneres Cope With End of Talk Show

Oprah Winfrey Fights Back Tears Over Approaching End of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

Oprah Winfrey Fights Back Tears Over Approaching End of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

Jennifer Aniston Set as the Last Guest of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

Jennifer Aniston Set as the Last Guest of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

Ellen DeGeneres Dubs Being Host of Her Talk Show for 19 Seasons 'Greatest Privilege'

Ellen DeGeneres Dubs Being Host of Her Talk Show for 19 Seasons 'Greatest Privilege'

Most Read
Ray Liotta Shared a Poignant Wish in His Last Interview
TV

Ray Liotta Shared a Poignant Wish in His Last Interview

Matthew Morrison Quits 'So You Think You Can Dance' Due to 'Competition Production Protocols'

Matthew Morrison Quits 'So You Think You Can Dance' Due to 'Competition Production Protocols'

Ewan McGregor Thinks It's Cool That Wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead Joins 'Star Wars' Universe

Ewan McGregor Thinks It's Cool That Wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead Joins 'Star Wars' Universe

Ellen DeGeneres Jokes About Going 'on Break' With Fans Ahead of Show's End

Ellen DeGeneres Jokes About Going 'on Break' With Fans Ahead of Show's End

Alexis Bledel Announces Departure From 'The Handmaid's Tale' After Four Seasons

Alexis Bledel Announces Departure From 'The Handmaid's Tale' After Four Seasons

Jodie Foster to Lead HBO's 'True Detective' Season 4

Jodie Foster to Lead HBO's 'True Detective' Season 4

David Harbour Opens Up About Financial Struggles Before Joining 'Stranger Things'

David Harbour Opens Up About Financial Struggles Before Joining 'Stranger Things'