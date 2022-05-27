'Indiana Jones 5' Unveils First Official Picture, Gets Release Date

Lucasfilm Movie

Harrison Ford also makes a surprise appearance at the Star Wars Celebration to tease the upcoming 'Indiana Jones' movie, saying that the film is almost done.

AceShowbiz - Lucasfilm is preparing fans for the next chapter in Indiana Jones' adventure. The studio has released the first official look at "Indiana Jones V", giving a glimpse of Harrison Ford who reprises his role as the title character.

The image sees the fictional professor of archaeology from the back as he appears to cross a frail-looking bridge. His silhouette is made prominent with the light that shines from a small tunnel above him.

Along with the first-look image, it was announced on Thursday, May 26 that the fifth Indiana Jones movie will finally arrive on June 30, 2023. The film was initially slated for a July 10, 2020 release and then moved to July 29 of this year, but the production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the same day Lucasfilm unveiled the first official photo, Ford surprised fans with an unannounced appearance at the Star Wars Celebration. "It's a great pleasure to be here," he told the crowd at the Anaheim Convention Center in California.

Teasing his upcoming "Indiana Jones" movie, he said, "We have almost completed the next Indiana Jones film featuring the music of John Williams." He gushed about director James Mangold and producer Kathleen Kennedy as saying, "I had a wonderful experience working with James Mangold, with Kathy... I'm really proud of the movie that we made."

The 79-year-old actor then gave a shout-out to composer Williams, who was on-site and conducting a full orchestra. "It's a special honor for me to be able to congratulate John on his 90th birthday," he said onstage, acknowledging the composer turning 90 in February. "I told John on another occasion that we had the chance to be together, and that music follows me everywhere I go. And you know what, I'm happy about it."

Plot details of the movie are still kept under wraps, but the film will also feature stars like Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Toby Jones and Antonio Banderas.