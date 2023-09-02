'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Trashed as 'Dogs***' by Noel Gallagher

Walt Disney Pictures Movie

While praising actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge as 'lovely,' the former Oasis member bashes the new 'Indiana Jones' movie where she shares screen with Harrison Ford.

Sep 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Noel Gallagher only went to see the new "Indian Jones" film because Phoebe Waller-Bridge was in it as he hinted he has a crush on her. The former Oasis songwriter, 56, who confirmed in January his 12-year marriage to publicist Sara MacDonald, 51, was over, told how she thinks the "Fleabag" creator, 38, is "lovely."

"I went to see the new Indiana Jones film in Portsmouth the other night. I really only wanted to go and see Phoebe Waller-Bridge if I'm to be honest, but the film itself was dogs**t. She's lovely though. I've met her a few times - she's amazing. She's a very talented girl, unbelievable. Fleabag was amazing," he said on his long-time friend Matt Morgan's Patreon podcast.

Phoebe stars alongside Harrison Ford, 81, in "Indian Jones and the Dial of Destiny", which came out in June. Noel also hit out at Harrison's age as he gushed over Phoebe. Comparing the Hollywood veteran to an ancient Greek mathematician, he said, "Harrison Ford looked as old as Archimedes (in the film)."

He added about the plot of the fifth Indiana Jones installment, "They find Archimedes and he has a watch on. They time travel and find Harrison has given him his watch. I don't give a f*** about time travel - it's the stupidest f****** thing."

Noel mentioned Phoebe as he told how "personal stuff" ended up "f*****g (him) about" so much recently that he decided to get out of Britain and travel to America.

Noel revealed his fondness for Phoebe even though she has been dating Oscar-winning screenwriter Martin McDonagh, 53, for six years.

The rocker - who has daughter Anais, 23, from his first marriage to Meg Mathews, 57, as well as sons Donovan, 15, and Sonny, 12, with estranged wife Sara - is living between his £8 million country mansion in Hampshire and Claridge's hotel when he's in London as he's waiting for building work to finish on a new flat he's bought in Maida Vale in the west of the city.

In April, he was linked to Cambridge-educated writer Dorothea Gundtoft, 35, but a month later The Sun reported he had split from the Danish writer.

You can share this post!