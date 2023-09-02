 

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Trashed as 'Dogs***' by Noel Gallagher

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Trashed as 'Dogs***' by Noel Gallagher
Walt Disney Pictures
Movie

While praising actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge as 'lovely,' the former Oasis member bashes the new 'Indiana Jones' movie where she shares screen with Harrison Ford.

  • Sep 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Noel Gallagher only went to see the new "Indian Jones" film because Phoebe Waller-Bridge was in it as he hinted he has a crush on her. The former Oasis songwriter, 56, who confirmed in January his 12-year marriage to publicist Sara MacDonald, 51, was over, told how she thinks the "Fleabag" creator, 38, is "lovely."

"I went to see the new Indiana Jones film in Portsmouth the other night. I really only wanted to go and see Phoebe Waller-Bridge if I'm to be honest, but the film itself was dogs**t. She's lovely though. I've met her a few times - she's amazing. She's a very talented girl, unbelievable. Fleabag was amazing," he said on his long-time friend Matt Morgan's Patreon podcast.

Phoebe stars alongside Harrison Ford, 81, in "Indian Jones and the Dial of Destiny", which came out in June. Noel also hit out at Harrison's age as he gushed over Phoebe. Comparing the Hollywood veteran to an ancient Greek mathematician, he said, "Harrison Ford looked as old as Archimedes (in the film)."

He added about the plot of the fifth Indiana Jones installment, "They find Archimedes and he has a watch on. They time travel and find Harrison has given him his watch. I don't give a f*** about time travel - it's the stupidest f****** thing."

  Editors' Pick

Noel mentioned Phoebe as he told how "personal stuff" ended up "f*****g (him) about" so much recently that he decided to get out of Britain and travel to America.

Noel revealed his fondness for Phoebe even though she has been dating Oscar-winning screenwriter Martin McDonagh, 53, for six years.

The rocker - who has daughter Anais, 23, from his first marriage to Meg Mathews, 57, as well as sons Donovan, 15, and Sonny, 12, with estranged wife Sara - is living between his £8 million country mansion in Hampshire and Claridge's hotel when he's in London as he's waiting for building work to finish on a new flat he's bought in Maida Vale in the west of the city.

In April, he was linked to Cambridge-educated writer Dorothea Gundtoft, 35, but a month later The Sun reported he had split from the Danish writer.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Selena Gomez Divulges Her 'Standards' for Boyfriend, Insists She's Not 'High Maintenance'

Travis Barker Visits Prayer Room Amid 'Urgent' Family Issue After Leaving Blink-182's Tour
Related Posts
Harrison Ford's 'Indiana Jones' Wife Unhappy With Her Small Role in 'Dial of Destiny'

Harrison Ford's 'Indiana Jones' Wife Unhappy With Her Small Role in 'Dial of Destiny'

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Director Defends Mythical Plot Amid Criticisms

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Director Defends Mythical Plot Amid Criticisms

Box Office: 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Misses Jackpot With Weak Opening

Box Office: 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Misses Jackpot With Weak Opening

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Starstruck by Harrison Ford on Set of 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Starstruck by Harrison Ford on Set of 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

Latest News
Gwyneth Paltrow Responds to Question on Whether She Gives Husband 'Mandatory' Oral Sex
  • Sep 02, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow Responds to Question on Whether She Gives Husband 'Mandatory' Oral Sex

50 Cent Denies 'Intentionally' Hitting Fan by Hurling Microphone Into Crowd
  • Sep 02, 2023

50 Cent Denies 'Intentionally' Hitting Fan by Hurling Microphone Into Crowd

Selena Gomez Divulges Her 'Standards' for Boyfriend, Insists She's Not 'High Maintenance'
  • Sep 02, 2023

Selena Gomez Divulges Her 'Standards' for Boyfriend, Insists She's Not 'High Maintenance'

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Trashed as 'Dogs***' by Noel Gallagher
  • Sep 02, 2023

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Trashed as 'Dogs***' by Noel Gallagher

T.I. and Tiny Harris Seek $165K From Accuser Sabrina Peterson
  • Sep 02, 2023

T.I. and Tiny Harris Seek $165K From Accuser Sabrina Peterson

Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande Feel 'Underappreciated' by Scooter Braun
  • Sep 02, 2023

Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande Feel 'Underappreciated' by Scooter Braun

Most Read
Christopher Nolan Cut 'Oppenheimer' Filming to Free Up Funds for Set Design
Movie

Christopher Nolan Cut 'Oppenheimer' Filming to Free Up Funds for Set Design

'Jobless' Sam Asghari Compares Himself to Leonardo DiCaprio as He Joins SAG-AFTRA Picket Line

'Jobless' Sam Asghari Compares Himself to Leonardo DiCaprio as He Joins SAG-AFTRA Picket Line

Adam Driver Races to Win in First 'Ferrari' Teaser Trailer

Adam Driver Races to Win in First 'Ferrari' Teaser Trailer

Diane Franklin 'Fascinated' by Mysterious Element of Horror Films

Diane Franklin 'Fascinated' by Mysterious Element of Horror Films

'The Batman' Sequel's New Start Date and Potential Villain Revealed

'The Batman' Sequel's New Start Date and Potential Villain Revealed

Gary Oldman Boards Paolo Sorrentino's New Movie

Gary Oldman Boards Paolo Sorrentino's New Movie

Bonnie Wright Frustrated by Her Small Role in 'Harry Potter' Franchise

Bonnie Wright Frustrated by Her Small Role in 'Harry Potter' Franchise

Meg Ryan to Make Movie Comeback With 'What Happens Later'

Meg Ryan to Make Movie Comeback With 'What Happens Later'

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Film Forces 'Exorcist: Believer' to Move Release Date

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Film Forces 'Exorcist: Believer' to Move Release Date