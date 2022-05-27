Jennifer Aniston References Brad Pitt Divorce to Help Ellen DeGeneres Cope With End of Talk Show

Syndication/WENN/Syndication/Adriana M. Barraza TV

Booked as one of the guests in the last ever episode of the daytime talk show, the 'Friend' alum gives some tips to Ellen about coping when her long-running TV gig ends.

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Aniston joked about her divorce from Brad Pitt in the last ever episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show". The first guest to appear on the daytime talk show, the "Friends" star gave some tips to Ellen DeGeneres about coping when your long-running TV gig ends by making a funny nod to her split from the "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" star in the early '00s.

After giving host Ellen a welcome mat emblazoned with "Thanks for the Memories", a hint to the "Welcome" mat she received in the premiere episode from the 64-year-old comedian, the 53-year-old actress said, "Well, I got a divorce and went to therapy. And then I did a movie called 'The Break-Up'," referencing the end of her marriage to the now-58 year-old actor.

Jennifer, who began dating Brad in 1998, quipped, "I just kind of leaned into the end."

Jennifer has previously spoken about being "buddies" with Brad, who went on to marry 46-year-old actress Angelina Jolie and had six kids 20-year-old Maddox, 18-year-old Pax, 17-year-old Zahara, 15-year-old Shiloh and 13-year-old fraternal twins Vivienne and Knox together. The "Away We Go" star said, "Brad and I are buddies, we're friends...And we speak."

Jennifer's comments came after they appeared to have great affectionate chemistry during a charity virtual reading of the cult classic "Fast Times at Ridgemont High", where she called her ex "honey." They greeted each other warmly, with Brad saying, "Hi Aniston," to which Jen replied, "Hi Pitt."

During the last show of the multi Emmy Award-winning series, which also included appearances from Billie Eilish and P!NK a.k.a. Pink, Ellen highlighted the progress in LGBT representation on television. She said, "Twenty years ago when we were trying to sell the show, no one thought that this would work."

"Not because it was a different kind of show, but because I was different," she went on explaining. "When we started the show, I couldn't say 'gay.' I was not allowed to say 'gay.' I say it at home a lot - you know, 'What are we having for our gay breakfast?' or 'Pass the gay salt,' or 'Has anyone seen the gay remote?' - but we couldn't say 'gay.'"

Ellen added, "I couldn't say 'we' because that would imply that I was with someone. Sure couldn't say 'wife,' and that's because it wasn't legal for gay people to get married. Now I say 'wife' all the time," before the camera flashed to show Portia De Rossi, whom she married in 2008.