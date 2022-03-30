 
 

Zoe Kravitz Throws Shade at Will Smith for Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

WENN/Avalon/Patricia Schlein
Celebrity

Some of the 'Big Little Lies' actress' Instagram followers are surprised by the shade as someone comments, 'not the caption,' alongside a crying emoji, while someone else writes, 'You really aren't holding back.'

  • Mar 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Zoe Kravitz was the latest celebrity to weigh in on Will Smith's Oscars slap. "The Batman" actress made use of her Instagram page to share her stunning look while attending the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27 while shading the "King Richard" star in the process.

The Tuesday post featured Zoe posing on the red carpet in a pale pink Saint Laurent dress, which featured a bow detailing. "here's a picture of my dress at the award show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now," the daughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz wrote in the caption.

In another post, Zoe shared a picture of her look for the afterparty which saw her rocking a white open back column gown by Saint Laurent. "and here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now," she noted in the caption.

  See also...

Some of her followers echoed the sentiment in the comments section. "S**tshow, cute dress tho," one of them said. Others were surprised by the shade as someone wrote, "not the caption," alongside a crying emoji. "You really aren't holding back," another comment read, while someone reminded her that, "the oscars has been assaulting people on stage LONNNNNNNGGGGGGGGG before this incident."

Not stopping down, Zoe doubled down on her criticism of Will's violent act in a now-deleted comment. "You don't support him defending his wife?" a fan asked, to which the "Big Little Lies" actress simply replied, "nope."

Will made headlines on Sunday after he slapped Chris onstage at the award-giving show for joking about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. "Keep my wife's name out of your f**king mouth," Will yelled at the comedian after he returned to his seat. When the "Saturday Night Live" alum insisted that it was just a " 'G.I. Jane' joke," Will reiterated, "Keep my wife's name out of your f**king mouth."

Following the incident, Will issued an apology to Chris. "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness," so he wrote in a statement on Instagram.

Chris has yet to publicly address the viral moment, but he reportepdly decided not to press charges against the actor.

Will Smith's House Visited by Cops After His Oscars Slap

Jason Momoa Clarifies Lisa Bonet Relationship Status After Getting 'Flirty' With Kate Beckinsale
