Machine Gun Kelly Slammed for His 'Nightmare' Behavior and 'Temper Tantrum' by TikToker
According to the TikTok user who claims to have worked with MGK on a show, the 'Bloody Valentine' rapper got into 'a huge fight' with the prop master because he wasn't allowed to use a real joint on set.

  • Mar 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Machine Gun Kelly may not be the nicest guy on earth, but a TikTok user has called him out for his "nightmare" behavior. The rapper has been branded a "d**khead" by TikToker Derrick Cole, who claimed to have worked with MGK on a show.

In a video posted a week ago, Derrick said the fiance of Megan Fox got into "a huge fight" with the prop master because he wasn't allowed to use a real joint on set and ended up throwing a "temper tantrum." Derrick began his story, "I don't know if I'll get in trouble for this or not, but I worked on a show with Machine Gun Kelly and he is a real d**khead."

"He got in a huge fight with the prop master-who was a female-he tried to fight her because she wasn't going to let him use a real joint on set and had him use a herbal cigarette. And he just couldn't do it because he's such a real G," he sarcastically added of the "Bloody Valentine" spitter.

His "temper tantrum" eventually forced the whole set to shut down for a day and he allegedly tried to fight the car valet guy there. "He's just an overall piece of s**t," Derrick blasted the 31-year-old star.

  

In a follow-up video, Derrick said he wasn't trying to "cancel" MGK, though other users have since come forward with their own stories of the rapper's "nightmare" behavior during their interactions.

One of them was TikToker Moriah Obrecht, who shared in her own video, "It was Christmas eve of 2019. This tall, scrawny white guy with pierced ears and bleached hair comes waltzing up to my counter after we had closed 30 minutes earlier than we said we would because it was Christmas eve."

The said man was MGK, who ended up going on a "full-fledged temper tantrum." Moriah continued, "He called me a b***h probably 15 times in front of a child who was next to him. I'm assuming it was his daughter or a relative of some sort, I don't know."

"My coworker and I are standing behind the bar and he's getting all 'close and loomy' so she says 'Sir, there's nothing we can do for you, so please leave. If you don't, I will have to get security.' But he keeps doing his thing," she went on saying. Moriah said they had to call security, resulting in MGK warning them that he "has followers."

