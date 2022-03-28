YK Osiris Offers to Cover Funeral of Teenage Boy Who Died in Tower Ride Accident in Orlando

Facebook Celebrity

Tyre Sampson, who was still 14 years old, passed away on Thursday, March 24 after he flew off the FreeFall ride at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida as it went down.

AceShowbiz - YK Osiris has offered a helping hand for the family of a teenage boy who died in a tower ride accident at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida. Upon learning of Tyre Sampson's passing, the "Worth It" rapper offered to cover his funeral costs.

Making use of Instagram on Saturday, March 26, the 23-year-old reposted an article about the incident. In the accompanying message, he wrote, "If anybody knows his family, tell them to DM me because I want to pay for his funeral cost."

YK believed that the amusement park should be responsible for Tyre's death. After his post was reshared by The Shade Room on Instagram, he penned in the comment section, "Let's come together and help f**k that park , we don't need to wait anything I need to do let's do it asap."

Tyre and some of his friends visited ICON Park for spring break on Thursday. In a video that has gone viral, the 14-year-old was seen flying off the ride as it went down before he hit the ground in front of other visitors.

Speaking about the incident, Tyre's father Yarnell Sampson told Fox35 Orlando, "He was panicking when he was going up." Yarnell added, "When the ride took off, that's when he was feeling uncomfortable. He was like, 'What's going on?' That's when he started freaking out, and he was explaining to his friend next to him, 'I don't know man. If I don't make it down, please tell my Mom and Daddy I love them.' "

"For him to say something like that, he must have felt something," the mourning father went on explaining. "This one particular ride said, 'We can take you, come on! Get on! ... No one else allowed him to get on the ride, so I'm wondering what happened between now and then that made them say, 'Come on, get this ride!' "

ICON Park itself has already addressed the incident. "A tragedy occurred last night at the Orlando FreeFall and our hearts are heavy with sadness," its representative said. "The owner of the attraction is fully cooperating with authorities and ICON Park is doing everything we can to assist. The Orlando FreeFall will be closed pending a full investigation. Other businesses at ICON Park are scheduled to be open during their normal business hours."