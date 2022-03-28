Report: Michael Che Announces He's Leaving 'Saturday Night Live'

NBC/Will Heath TV

During a Minneapolis show, the 'Saturday Night Live' cast member allegedly told the audiencethat he's done doing the 'Weekend Update' segment on the hit NBC show.

AceShowbiz - Michael Che is finishing off his job as "Weekly Update" anchor. During a Minneapolis show, the "Saturday Night Live" cast member allegedly said that he's done doing the "Weekend Update" segment on the hit NBC show.

"This is my last year," Michael said during a set at a Minnesota salon, according to the Star Tribune. He added, "You know my tie is a clip-on, right? What man wears a clip-on tie to work for eight years - that's embarrassing."

He reportedly joked that he wasn't interested in the "news" about the war between Ukraine and Russia. Did you guys think I was gonna talk about the news?" he asked the crowd. "I don't really do jokes. If I had jokes, I would've like, booked a theater. I'm in a beauty shop."

Michael also serves as co-head write for the popular show. It remains to be seen if he's just stepping down from "Weekend Update" but will continue to appear on the show, or whether he won't appear on the show but will still be involved as a writer, or if he hinted at exiting "SNL" all together.

Back in 2017, Michael made history by being the first black co-head writer in "SNL". He additionally holds the title for hosting the segment more than any "Saturday Night Live" alum before him, including Seth Meyers.

The news arrived just a month after Kanye West offered Michael a better money if he's willing to leave "Saturday Night Live" amid the former's beef with fellow "SNL" star Pete Davidson. The rapper said that he'd "double whatever they paying you just so you don't have to look at that pawn ever again big love." In response to the proposal, Michael turned down the offer as he joked that he'd never betray his friends "for anything less than triple salary."

"That's right, $90k per year," he shared. "Full medical. Full dental. Four weeks vacay. Corner office. Plus, a pair of Red Octobers. Size 12. And you gotta make some beats for my band 'The Slap Butts.' And you gotta tell me what you're gonna wear to work the night before so we can look like twins. You do that for me, and I'll Rambo that whole building," he continued.