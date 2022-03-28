Sean Penn Threatens to Publicly 'Smelt' His Oscars If Zelensky Isn't Included at Academy Awards

WENN/Instagram/Pat Denton Movie

The 'Licorice Pizza' star, who is not invited to the 2022 ceremony though his film is up for three awards, urges everyone to boycott the show if Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky isn't invited to speak at the event.

AceShowbiz - Sean Penn has a stern warning to the Academy Awards. Once again showing his support for Ukraine amid the ongoing war against Russia, the actor asked everyone to boycott the 2022 Oscars and threatened to destroy his trophies from the Academy if Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky isn't invited to speak at the event.

Speaking to CNN one day before the live telecast, Penn said, "If it turns out to be what is happening, I would encourage everyone involved, though it may be their moment, and I understand that, to celebrate their films, it is so much more importantly their moment to shine, and to protest and to boycott that Academy Awards."

The actor, who was not invited to the Sunday, March 27 ceremony though his film "Licorice Pizza" earned several nominations, then vowed, "I myself, if it comes back to it, when I return, I will smelt mine in public." He noted though, "I pray that's not what happened. I pray there have not been arrogant people who consider themselves representatives of the greater good who have decided not to check in with leadership in Ukraine. So I'm going to hope that's not what happened, and I hope everyone walks out if it is."

"There is nothing greater that the Academy Awards could do than to give him that opportunity to talk to all of us," he added, before talking about Zelensky, who is a former actor, "By the way, this is a man who understands movies and had his own very long and successful career in that ..."

The "Milk" star went on stressing, "If the Academy has elected not to do it, if presenters have elected not to pursue the leadership in Ukraine who are taking bullets and bombs for us, along with the Ukrainian children that they are trying to protect, then I think every single one of those people and every bit of that decision will have been the most obscene moment in all of Hollywood history."

Days leading to the 2022 Academy Awards, there were rumors that the show's producers were in talks with Zelensky to have him speaking at the show. However, there were mixed opinions about whether it's a good idea and nothing has been confirmed about his rumored appearance.

While Zelensky has not appeared at the ongoing show, Mila Kunis paid tribute to Ukraine while introducing Reba McEntire's performance of "Somehow You Do" from "Four Good Days". The Ukraine-born actress said, "Recent global events have left many of us feeling gutted."

"Yet when you witness the strength and dignity of those facing such devastation, it's impossible to not be moved by their resilience," she added. "One cannot help but be in awe of those who find the strength to keep fighting through unimaginable darkness."

The Academy then held a moment of silence to show their support for the people of Ukraine currently facing "invasion, conflict and prejudice within their own borders."