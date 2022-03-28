Razzie Awards 2022: 'Diana: The Musical', LeBron James Named 'Worst' of the Year - See Full Winners

Netflix/Warner Bros. Pictures Movie

Meanwhile, Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto earns the worst supporting actor award as the Razzies is hardly impressed by his portrayal of Paolo Gucci in 'House of Gucci'.

AceShowbiz - The 2022 Razzie Awards 2022 announced the winners ahead of Sunday's 94th annual Academy Awards. Taking place on Saturday, March 26, the annual ceremony named and shamed this year's worst films with "Diana: The Musical" and LeBron James' "Space Jam: A New Legacy" sweeping off the awards.

Netflix's filmed version of the Princess Diana Broadway musical won the most Razzie Awards for 2022 as it earned five trophies total. The project was named worst picture, worst actress for Diana portrayer Jeanna de Waal, worst supporting actress for Judy Kaye, worst director for Christopher Ashley as well as worst screenplay.

Meanwhile, James was given the title of worst actor for his debut as lead actor in "Space Jam: A New Legacy" which saw him playing himself. Not stopping there, the Razzies also gave the basketball star the award of worst screen couple for his performance with any "Warner cartoon character (or WarnerMedia product) he dribbles on" in the Looney Tunes animated/live-action flick. The movie was additionally named the worst remake, rip-off or sequel.

Also among the winners was Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto. The Razzies didn't buy his portrayal of Paolo Gucci in "House of Gucci" as it earned him the worst supporting actor award. This year's Razzie Awards featured a special category which was made for Bruce Willis. Named Worst performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie, the category pinpointed his worst performance out of the eight movies he did in 2021 with "Cosmic Sin" being the winner.

Will Smith was given Razzie redeemer award for his performance in "King Richard", winning over Jamie Dornan ("Belfast") and Nicolas Cage ("Pig"). That's quite expected as his portrayal as Venus Williams and Serena Williams' dad Richard Williams earned Smith top honors in multiple award events including BAFTAs, Critics' Choice Awards, Golden Globes, NAACP Image Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

