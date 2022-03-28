Kourtney Is the First Kardashian-Jenner Member Attending Oscars, Packs on PDA With Travis Barker

Instagram Celebrity

For the annual ceremony, the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer coordinate in black looks as she wears a vintage Mugler gown while he rocks an all-black suit by Maison Margiela.

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian has become the first-ever member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to attend the Oscars ceremony. When walking on the red carpet with Travis Barker, the Poosh founder and her fiance flaunted their love for each other with a luscious kiss.

When posing in front of photographers at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 27, the 42-year-old reality star showed major PDA with the Blink-182 drummer as they shared a sweet tongue kiss. The smitten couple was seen all smiles.

For her first Oscars night, Kourtney looked glamorous in a black strapless vintage Thierry Mugler dress which featured a knee-high slit. The former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star completed her look with matching strappy sandals from Aquazzura Perfect Kiss as well as dangling black and platinum diamond-encrusted Lorraine Schwartz jewels. She appeared sleek with her slicked-back raven hair.

In the meantime, Travis, who is scheduled to perform as part of an all-star band consisting of Oscars music director Adam Blackstone, percussionist Sheila E. and more, opted to wear an all-black suit designed by Maison Margiela. The 46-year-old drummer also added black Prada sunglasses and a diamond pin on the lapel.

Ahead of her arrival, Kourtney shared an Instagram Story video of herself getting a facial for the big night. "A little Oscars prep with The Beauty Sandwich," she said in the clip, referencing facialist Ivan Pol.

The couple is definitely no stranger to sharing heavy PDA on the red carpet. Last September, during the 2021 VMAs, The Kardashians star and Travis also did a tongue kiss in front of photographers.

Shortly after sharing a steamy kiss on the red carpet, Kourtney and Travis, along with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, took their PDA to the next level as they were captured making out in the male bathroom.

In risque photos uploaded by Travis on his Instagram page, the couples could be seen lip-locking. In one snap, Travis leaned down to smooch his girlfriend while putting his hand on her tummy. In the meantime, Megan and MGK stuck their tongues out for a raunchy kiss.