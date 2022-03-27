 
 

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Walk Hand-in-Hand While Making First Public Appearance as a Couple

Meanwhile, one photo that makes its way on Instagram sees the 'Elvis' actor planting a sweet kiss on his girlfriend's cheek as he wraps his arm around her.

AceShowbiz - Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler have finally made their first appearance as an official couple. A little over three months after they were linked romantically, the daughter of actress/supermodel Cindy Crawford and "The Carrie Diaries" star were spotted attending a public event together.

The 20-year-old model and the "Elvis" leading man were seen walking hand-in-hand as they arrived at W Magazine's pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 24. Meanwhile, in one picture circulating on social media, the actor could be seen planting a sweet kiss on his girlfriend's cheek as he wrapped his arm around her.

Kaia looked stunning in a sparkly two-piece ensemble that featured a gold crop top with fringe and a red shimmering skirt. She completed her look with black strappy heels and a purse. As for the 30-year-old heartthrob, he opted to go with a simple black suit and matching shoes.

Kaia and Austin sparked romance rumors in December 2021. At that time, the twosome was caught on camera attending a yoga class together. The lovebirds later left with the "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" star driving his girlfriend's car.

On the same day, Kaia's ex-boyfriend Jacob Elordi was spotted having a date with Olivia Jade. Some photos published by Daily Mail showed "The Kissing Booth" actor and the former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant grabbing coffee in Los Angeles' Silver Lake neighborhood.

Kaia and Jacob parted ways less than two months after making their relationship red carpet official. In November, a source confirmed that the catwalk beauty and the Australian native's breakup was "amicable" despite the British Fashion Awards winner appearing to have deleted photos of him from her Instagram page. Recently, the Nate Jacobs depicter on "Euphoria" was caught cozying up to model Bianca Finch during a romantic park date.

