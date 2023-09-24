 

Foo Fighters' Guitarist Chris Shiflett Dishes on His Insecurity and Narcissism as Musician

Foo Fighters' Guitarist Chris Shiflett Dishes on His Insecurity and Narcissism as Musician
Instagram
Music

In a new interview, the 57-year-old musician who is also fronting band Jackson United shares one of the biggest hurdles for him when performing live on stage with his bands.

  • Sep 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chris Shiflett has to learn not to "let the devil get in [his] head" when he's on stage. The 52-year-old musician - who is famous as a guitarist in the Foo Fighters - admitted one of the most difficult things when he is performing is not to focus on the one or two audience members who may not be responding the way he hopes.

"I think most musicians are battling insecurity on some level. It's funny because musicians are all narcissists too. It does take some ego to say, 'This is my idea, listen to it!' " he told Guitarist magazine.

"The hardest thing with performing is not letting the devil get in your head. It can be the best f****** crowd and there's one guy at the back laughing - and that f**** up your whole thing. It's nuts, y'know."

  Editors' Pick

Chris finds it particularly tough when he's performing his alt-country solo material because it doesn't garner the reaction he is used to when playing in bands. He added, "The thing that f**** me up the most was in my younger years playing in No Use For A Name, where the barometer for whether it was a good gig was how hard the crowd danced and how wild the pit was."

"That ruined me for the rest of my life because I don't play music that garners that reaction. You just try to keep the dark thoughts out when you're on stage."

The rocker has stopped trying to make too many career plans. He said, "I want to get back over to the UK before too long. With Foos, we've got touring. Beyond that, it's like, I'm a f****** musician - so who knows what will happen? I gave up trying to even think about it because after these last two years, it's like the world has a funny way of changing your plans."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Martin Kemp Fears the Embarrassment of Having to Ride Bus If He Goes Broke

Donald Trump Goes Off on Howard Stern for Being 'Disloyal,' Calls Radio Host a 'Broken Weirdo'

Related Posts
Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette Team Up for a Tribute to Sinead O'Connor at Japan Music Fest

Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette Team Up for a Tribute to Sinead O'Connor at Japan Music Fest

Foo Fighters Reportedly Tapped for Glastonbury 2023 Under Secret Codename

Foo Fighters Reportedly Tapped for Glastonbury 2023 Under Secret Codename

Dave Grohl Sheds Tears During Taylor Hawkins Tribute at First Foo Fighters Concert With New Drummer

Dave Grohl Sheds Tears During Taylor Hawkins Tribute at First Foo Fighters Concert With New Drummer

Foo Fighters Introduces New Drummer Josh Freese One Year After Taylor Hawkins' Death

Foo Fighters Introduces New Drummer Josh Freese One Year After Taylor Hawkins' Death

Latest News
Foo Fighters' Guitarist Chris Shiflett Dishes on His Insecurity and Narcissism as Musician
  • Sep 24, 2023

Foo Fighters' Guitarist Chris Shiflett Dishes on His Insecurity and Narcissism as Musician

Donald Trump Goes Off on Howard Stern for Being 'Disloyal,' Calls Radio Host a 'Broken Weirdo'
  • Sep 24, 2023

Donald Trump Goes Off on Howard Stern for Being 'Disloyal,' Calls Radio Host a 'Broken Weirdo'

Martin Kemp Fears the Embarrassment of Having to Ride Bus If He Goes Broke
  • Sep 24, 2023

Martin Kemp Fears the Embarrassment of Having to Ride Bus If He Goes Broke

'Downton Abbey' Star Michelle Dockery Ties the Knot to Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Brother Jasper
  • Sep 24, 2023

'Downton Abbey' Star Michelle Dockery Ties the Knot to Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Brother Jasper

Nicolas Cage Envisioned as 'Beach Bum' Version of John Wick in 'Retirement Plan'
  • Sep 24, 2023

Nicolas Cage Envisioned as 'Beach Bum' Version of John Wick in 'Retirement Plan'

Lorde 'Alone With Her Thoughts' While Writing New Music and Battling Mystery Illness
  • Sep 24, 2023

Lorde 'Alone With Her Thoughts' While Writing New Music and Battling Mystery Illness

Most Read
Megan Thee Stallion Unfazed by 'Bongos' Chart Performance
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Unfazed by 'Bongos' Chart Performance

Doja Cat Slams Critics Who Call Her a Devil Worshipper

Doja Cat Slams Critics Who Call Her a Devil Worshipper

Doja Cat Finally Releases New Album 'Scarlet', Treats Fans to Bizarre Music Video for 'Agora Hills'

Doja Cat Finally Releases New Album 'Scarlet', Treats Fans to Bizarre Music Video for 'Agora Hills'

Cyndi Lauper Blasts Rolling Stone Co-Founder for Disparaging Black and Female Artists

Cyndi Lauper Blasts Rolling Stone Co-Founder for Disparaging Black and Female Artists

Beyonce Flies Out Disabled Fan to See Her Show After He's Denied Boarding a Flight Due to Wheelchair

Beyonce Flies Out Disabled Fan to See Her Show After He's Denied Boarding a Flight Due to Wheelchair

Landon Barker Taps GF Charli D'Amelio for New 'Friends With Your EX' Music Video

Landon Barker Taps GF Charli D'Amelio for New 'Friends With Your EX' Music Video

Noel Gallagher Wants 'Jazz Funeral' Despite Dismissing the Genre as 'F****** Nonsense'

Noel Gallagher Wants 'Jazz Funeral' Despite Dismissing the Genre as 'F****** Nonsense'

Halsey to Offer Her 'Deepest Wounds' on Next Album

Halsey to Offer Her 'Deepest Wounds' on Next Album

Justin Timberlake Books His First Show in Four Years

Justin Timberlake Books His First Show in Four Years