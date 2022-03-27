Coldplay Pays Tribute to Foo Fighters' Drummer Taylor Hawkins by Performing 'Everglow' at Concert

Facebook/Instagram Music

Also sharing a tribute to the late musician is Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who shares the former's photo on Instagram and says it is sad 'to never see you again.'

AceShowbiz - Coldplay used music to pay tribute to Taylor Hawkins. During their concert in Monterrey, Mexico, the British rock band took a moment to remember the late drummer of Foo Fighters by performing "Everglow".

Upon learning of Taylor's passing, Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin gave a brief speech on the stage of the Estadio BBVA. He first said, "We heard that a friend of ours in a great, great band called the Foo Fighters has passed away."

"We weren't sure whether to talk about it in this concert but feel like we have to because they're out friends and we care about them and we feel like we should send love to the Foo Fighters," the singer continued. "We all knew Taylor, their drummer, who was a beautiful, beautiful man."

"So we're going to play this song for The Foo Fighters and for him, this is called 'Everglow'," Chris, who had a tear in his eyes while speaking to the crowd, concluded his message. He then played his piano, prompting fans to erupt in cheers.

Also offering a dedication to Taylor was Travis Barker. Sharing a black-and-white photo of his late pal, the Blink-182 drummer wrote, "I don't have the words. Sad to write this or to never see you again. I'll never forget Laguna Beach days when I was a trash man playing in a punk rock band and you were playing with Alanis. You'd come watch me play in dive bars and be like, 'kid you're a star'. And I thought you were crazy but you gave me so much hope and determination."

"Years later we toured together with Blink and Foo's in Australia and I have the best memories of smoking cigarettes in the restroom of flights we were on together and watching your set every night," he added. "To say I'll miss you my friend isn't enough. Till the next time we talk drums and smoke in the boys room … Rest In Peace."

Taylor, who joined Foo Fighters in 1997, suddenly passed away at the age of 50 while the band is currently on tour in South America. A representative for the band told Rolling Stone that he died when the group was preparing to perform in Bogota, Colombia. He was found dead in his hotel room. The cause of death has yet to be revealed.