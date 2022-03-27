 
 

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann Tie the Knot After Three Months of Engagement

The former '19 Kids and Counting' star and his fiancee, who got engaged in January, exchange wedding vows at First Baptist Church in Plattsmouth, Nebraska.

  Mar 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann. Nearly three months after they got engaged, the former "19 Kids and Counting" star and his fiancee finally tied the knot.

The 23-year-old reality star and his now-wife exchanged wedding vows on Saturday, March 26 at First Baptist Church in Plattsmouth, Nebraska. They later celebrated the union with a reception at Lilac Hill Wedding & Event Center.

Gushing about their marriage, Jeremiah and Hannah told Us Weekly, "Today was a perfect day, as we stood before our family and friends and committed our lives to each other." They added, "It was such a beautiful culmination of so many prayers, dreams & desires!"

"As we've seen God's gracious hand in bringing our lives together, we are excited to see how He will continue to direct our paths," the couple went on raving. "We are looking forward to sharing our married journey with you. Thank you for sharing our joy!"

Jeremiah confirmed his relationship with Hannah in October 2021. He then popped the big question on January 6. The "Counting On" alum announced their engagement by posting several pictures from the proposal and writing in the accompanying message, "She said YES!!!!"

"Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can't even find the words to describe it," he further noted. "You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!"

Jeremiah went on to thank Hannah's family as well as his twin brother Jedidiah Duggar and sister-in-law Katey Nakatsu Duggar. "Thank you to everyone who helped make the day possible!! The Wissmann family and Jed & Katey went above and beyond to make it special," he stated.

Hannah, meanwhile, posted similar photos on her own account, including one close-up of her ring. "YES!!!! A thousand times, yes!!!" her caption read. "Making memories with you is my favorite and I cannot wait to spend a lifetime making more. You are an answer to prayer, a dream come true, the love of my life and my very best friend. I love you, Jeremiah!"

