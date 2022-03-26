Wendy Williams Doesn't Have 'Open Invitation' to Guest Host 'The View' Despite Reports

WENN/Derrick Salters TV

The former host of 'The Wendy Williams Show' reportedly doesn't have any invitation to join the ABC show as a guest-host on a 'recurring basis' following her months-long hiatus.

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams seemingly will not make any appearance soon on "The View". The former host of "The Wendy Williams Show" reportedly doesn't have an "open invitation" to guest host the show despite reports claiming that she'll join the program.

A source informed The Shade Room on Friday, March 25 that the 57-year-old daytime diva currently doesn't hold any invitation to guest host "The View". The source told the outlet, "No that is not true."

"But you never know what the future holds as Wendy has received multiple offers," the so-called insider said. As far as Wendy having an offer to guest host, the source stressed, "Not to my knowledge."

Radar Online reported on March 16 that Wendy has an "open invitation" to join "The View" as a guest host. "The buzz within ABC is Wendy could well be joining 'The View'," the insider claimed. "There is an offer for her to appear on the show whenever she wants. The open invitation has made it very clear that when Wendy wants to give her first TV interview since losing her own show, there will always be a seat at the table for her."

A separate source informed the outlet that "producers know how much people want to hear from Wendy." The informant also noted that the sudden replacement of "The Wendy Williams Show" with a new show hosted by Sherri Shepherd has created a massive window of opportunity for Wendy's first television interview.

"But what makes 'The View' opportunity so interesting is that this interview could open up the door to her joining the show on a recurring basis," a source inside ABC said. "It would be a chemistry test for Wendy with [Whoopi Goldberg] and the ladies. It would not be the first time 'The View' snapped up a new co-host who had previously had their own show. When Rosie O'Donnell joined their numbers went through the roof."

During a recent interview with "Good Morning America", Wendy revealed that she needs "three months" to make a comeback. "Give me about three months. There are private things that I have to deal with and then I'll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing," she vowed. "Keep watching because I'm going to be back on ‘The Wendy Show’ bigger and brighter than ever."

Last month, it’s announced that "The Wendy Williams Show" time slot was officially replaced by Sherri's new show. Following the bombshell announcement, it's reported that Wendy, who allegedly had fired her management team, would "consider legal action against her producers."

"Wendy is on sick leave and has basically been fired. This isn't right and Wendy isn't going to take this," a source claimed last month. "She is considering legal action against her producers and is also deciding on what to do about Sherri Shepherd."