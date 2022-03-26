Teresa Giudice Discharged From Hospital Following Emergency Surgery

Instagram Celebrity

Following her hospitalization, the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star receives a lot of flower bouquets from her close ones which she shows off on Instagram Story.

Mar 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - Teresa Giudice has been discharged from a hospital. "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star is now recovering at home after undergoing a "non-cosmetic" emergency surgery two days prior.

On Friday, March 25, the reality star shared on Instagram Story a video of her snuggling underneath a navy blanket in a living room. She was accompanied by her daughters, 21-year-old Gia Giudice and 16-year-old Milania Giudice.

Teresa went on to unleash pictures of flower bouquets from her friends. The 49-year-old TV personality also thanked her pal who sent her a box of "chocolate covered strawberries."

Confirming Teresa's hospitalization was her lawyer, James Leonard. James told Page Six on Thursday, "Teresa was admitted to the hospital last night and had a non-cosmetic emergency procedure this morning." The attorney added, "She is recuperating and is looking forward to a speedy recovery."

"She thanks everyone for their prayers and well wishes," James continued explaining. He further explained that Teresa is set to be released from the hospital "within the next 24 hours."

Teresa's hospitalization came less than a month after her fiance, Luis Ruelas, filed for bankruptcy. According to The Sun, Luis' company, Produce Depot, filed for $1,660,488.10 in bankruptcy on March 2.

Previously, Luis was sued by C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., a vendor of the produce company, for failing to pay over $100K. The paperwork claimed the business sold "fresh fruit and vegetables" to Luis' company on October 20, 2020 and November 13, 2020 in the amount of $113,404.40.

"Produce Depot has failed and refused to pay for the commodities it ordered, received, and accepted from Plaintiff, despite due demand," read the legal papers. The lawsuit alleged that Luis and his business partner "are or were owners, officers, directors, members and/or at least 10 percent shareholders of Produce Depot during the relevant time period, making them 'responsibly connected.' "