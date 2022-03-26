 
 

Teresa Giudice Discharged From Hospital Following Emergency Surgery

Teresa Giudice Discharged From Hospital Following Emergency Surgery
Instagram
Celebrity

Following her hospitalization, the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star receives a lot of flower bouquets from her close ones which she shows off on Instagram Story.

  • Mar 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - Teresa Giudice has been discharged from a hospital. "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star is now recovering at home after undergoing a "non-cosmetic" emergency surgery two days prior.

On Friday, March 25, the reality star shared on Instagram Story a video of her snuggling underneath a navy blanket in a living room. She was accompanied by her daughters, 21-year-old Gia Giudice and 16-year-old Milania Giudice.

Teresa went on to unleash pictures of flower bouquets from her friends. The 49-year-old TV personality also thanked her pal who sent her a box of "chocolate covered strawberries."

Confirming Teresa's hospitalization was her lawyer, James Leonard. James told Page Six on Thursday, "Teresa was admitted to the hospital last night and had a non-cosmetic emergency procedure this morning." The attorney added, "She is recuperating and is looking forward to a speedy recovery."

  See also...

"She thanks everyone for their prayers and well wishes," James continued explaining. He further explained that Teresa is set to be released from the hospital "within the next 24 hours."

Teresa's hospitalization came less than a month after her fiance, Luis Ruelas, filed for bankruptcy. According to The Sun, Luis' company, Produce Depot, filed for $1,660,488.10 in bankruptcy on March 2.

Previously, Luis was sued by C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., a vendor of the produce company, for failing to pay over $100K. The paperwork claimed the business sold "fresh fruit and vegetables" to Luis' company on October 20, 2020 and November 13, 2020 in the amount of $113,404.40.

"Produce Depot has failed and refused to pay for the commodities it ordered, received, and accepted from Plaintiff, despite due demand," read the legal papers. The lawsuit alleged that Luis and his business partner "are or were owners, officers, directors, members and/or at least 10 percent shareholders of Produce Depot during the relevant time period, making them 'responsibly connected.' "

You can share this post!

Wendy Williams Doesn't Have 'Open Invitation' to Guest Host 'The View' Despite Reports
Related Posts
Teresa Giudice 'Recuperating' in Hospital Post-Emergency Procedure After Fiance's Bankruptcy Filing

Teresa Giudice 'Recuperating' in Hospital Post-Emergency Procedure After Fiance's Bankruptcy Filing

Teresa Giudice's Fiance Gives Her New Car for Surprise Christmas Gift

Teresa Giudice's Fiance Gives Her New Car for Surprise Christmas Gift

Teresa Giudice's Ex Joe Seemingly Shoots His Shot With Her Friend Dolores Catania

Teresa Giudice's Ex Joe Seemingly Shoots His Shot With Her Friend Dolores Catania

Teresa Giudice Urges Trolls Criticizing Her and Luis Ruelas' Engagement to 'Mind Your Business'

Teresa Giudice Urges Trolls Criticizing Her and Luis Ruelas' Engagement to 'Mind Your Business'

Most Read
Mike Tyson Praised for His Reaction to a Man Pulling a Gun and Challenging Him to Fight
Celebrity

Mike Tyson Praised for His Reaction to a Man Pulling a Gun and Challenging Him to Fight

Tammy Rivera Confirms Waka Flocka Flame Split, Says They Remain Good Friends

Tammy Rivera Confirms Waka Flocka Flame Split, Says They Remain Good Friends

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher Spark Split Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other on Instagram

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher Spark Split Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other on Instagram

Robin Thicke's Fiancee April Love Geary Refuses to Sign a Prenup

Robin Thicke's Fiancee April Love Geary Refuses to Sign a Prenup

Evelyn Lozada Causes Drama With Cocaine Post Amid Carl Crawford and Megan Thee Stallion Feud

Evelyn Lozada Causes Drama With Cocaine Post Amid Carl Crawford and Megan Thee Stallion Feud

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Spark Split Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other on Instagram

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Spark Split Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other on Instagram

Putin's Russian Soldiers Reportedly Disobey Orders, Storm Off Combat Zone With Weapons in Tow

Putin's Russian Soldiers Reportedly Disobey Orders, Storm Off Combat Zone With Weapons in Tow

Jay-Z Condemned for Hosting Oscars Afterparty at 'Racist' Chateau Marmont

Jay-Z Condemned for Hosting Oscars Afterparty at 'Racist' Chateau Marmont

'Love and Hip Hop' Alum Apple Watts Reportedly on Life Support Following Fiery Car Crash

'Love and Hip Hop' Alum Apple Watts Reportedly on Life Support Following Fiery Car Crash

'90 Day Fiance' Mark and Nikki Shoemaker Split After 6 Years of Marriage

'90 Day Fiance' Mark and Nikki Shoemaker Split After 6 Years of Marriage

Pete Davidson's Mom Overjoyed at Idea of Him Having a Baby With Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson's Mom Overjoyed at Idea of Him Having a Baby With Kim Kardashian

Woman Accusing 42 Dugg of Hostage and Assault Shares Graphic Pics of Alleged Injuries

Woman Accusing 42 Dugg of Hostage and Assault Shares Graphic Pics of Alleged Injuries

Dr. Oz Slams President Biden for Being 'Petty' as He's Asked to Resign From White House

Dr. Oz Slams President Biden for Being 'Petty' as He's Asked to Resign From White House